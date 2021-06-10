 Vidyard Reports Record-Breaking Growth as Video Becomes Essential for Digital-First Sales and Marketing

KITCHENER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vidyard, the leading video platform for businesses, today announced a year of record-breaking growth, new product offerings, and an expanded partner ecosystem as demand for video tools for virtual selling and digital marketing continues to surge.

Wrapping up its most successful fiscal year in the company’s history, Vidyard added more than 5,000 new business and enterprise customers with more than 7 million users across its platform. Adoption of its video messaging and screen recording tools increased by more than 250% as sales and marketing teams across high tech, SaaS, financial services, professional services, and other industries expand their use of asynchronous video for remote sales, marketing, and customer service.

As the pandemic drove industries around the globe to accelerate their digital transformations, companies turned to Vidyard’s solutions to engage their customers and prospects more effectively. Companies have adapted to using remote human interactions to connect with customers, while buyers have expressed they prefer this method due to the ease of scheduling, flexibility, and travel and expenses (T&E) savings. Even with the global reopening of the economy, Vidyard believes these changes in how business gets done are here to stay.

“The new era of video in business has arrived,” said Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard. “Leading companies across industries are maturing their use of video technology and embracing a video-first approach to sales and marketing. The cultural obligations of traditional work and how buyers and brands interact have changed forever. The enterprise video market is energized, and we’re excited about Vidyard’s opportunity to grow with it rapidly.”

Customers Embrace a Video-First Approach

The record year included new and expanded customer relationships with industry leaders including Advisor Group, Anaplan, Ceridian, Coveo, Jumio, ScentAir, Thryv, Udemy, and Yell. Half of Vidyard’s revenue came from the enterprise. Vidyard also expanded its vertical footprint with new customers in the financial services, professional services, education, manufacturing, travel, and healthcare markets.

“As a global leader in human capital management technology, we recognized long ago that video was going to be a key part of how we deliver messages to our customers,” said Andrei Vexler, director of video marketing at Ceridian. “We’ve been using Vidyard as a key part of our video marketing strategy to scale our use of video and to track important metrics related to reach, resonance and ROI. With our continued growth, we’ve expanded our use of Vidyard across our sales teams to connect with remote buyers in more impactful ways with one-to-one personalized videos. The results have been far-reaching, including helping us stand out with new prospects, more clearly explain our value proposition, and build better relationships when we can’t be there in person.”

Many Vidyard customers have reallocated a portion of their T&E savings and invested in video technologies. This past year, one Vidyard customer dramatically slashed its business travel budget for its sales team while quintupling its daily sales interactions with customers at 10% of the cost.

Integration with Major Collaboration and Sales Platforms

Vidyard is quickly becoming the preferred video messaging tool integrated into leading collaboration and sales platforms. Vidyard’s recent integration with Slack enables users to enhance team collaboration by recording videos and sending them directly as messages within Slack using Vidyard’s tools.

Today, the company is broadly releasing its new Vidyard LinkedIn integration. As an update to its popular Vidyard Google Chrome extension, the Vidyard LinkedIn integration is a free solution that extends Vidyard’s capabilities wherever users work. LinkedIn is a critical channel for salespeople to find and nurture customers. With the popularity of video growing on LinkedIn, Vidyard now makes it easy for salespeople to record and send a video right within the LinkedIn message composer. With one click, record with a webcam and/or screen share, or insert an already recorded video, then send it off to a LinkedIn contact and get notified when viewed.

Customer feedback on the LinkedIn integration has been overwhelmingly positive, with sales leaders from Adobe, Happeo, and others expressing how well the tools work together.

“I like how I can use it in LinkedIn and Outreach because I think that’s one of the most important things for me. It works with the tools I’m using now without creating issues or problems,” said Sterling Frandsen, business development representative for Adobe.

"I am a trainer for SDRs and know that video is essential to getting a response from someone. I love having Vidyard in my LinkedIn message composer because it makes it easy to add a video when messaging with someone; whether I'm making a screen recording to give feedback, want to upload and share a training video, or want to get record a quick thank you for someone,” said Neil Bhuiyan, sales development manager, EMEA for Happeo.

"Video prospecting results make up half of my pipeline, and Vidyard has been my go-to for the past three years. The only struggle I ran into was getting my creative prospecting videos into LinkedIn inboxes in an efficient way,” said Ryan Scalera, account executive, for Dooly.ai. “This Vidyard update has me sending them from my desktop with ease! Already booked two meetings in the first few days of trying it out."

“LinkedIn is one of the most utilized channels for salespeople to engage prospects in conversations. When you combine the power of LinkedIn with the extremely high effectiveness of video prospecting, you create a modern and winning digital selling strategy,” said Daniel Disney, managing director for The Daily Sales and author of The Ultimate LinkedIn Sales Guide. “As a long-time user of both Vidyard and LinkedIn, bringing them together creates one of the most impactful prospecting methods available today.”

In addition to its new LinkedIn integration, Vidyard recently launched its free Vidyard Desktop Apps for Mac and Windows to enable any business professional to record and share custom HD videos directly from their desktops. The latest offering works seamlessly with Vidyard’s existing browser extensions for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, its mobile apps for iOS and Android, and its seamless integrations with HubSpot, Salesforce, Outreach, SalesLoft, Xant, MixMax, VanillaSoft, Groove, and other leading sales tools. Vidyard is continuing to democratize the use of video for sales teams and business professionals, making it easy to record and send custom videos from anywhere.

New Partner Program with the World’s Top Sales Trainers

As the importance of video in sales has continued to rise, Vidyard is establishing partnerships with the world’s leading sales training organizations to bring personalized video training and technology to sales teams everywhere.

Today, Vidyard is formally launching its new Sales Trainer Partner Program, which brings together best-in-class services with its industry-leading software to help salespeople go further with the power of video. Premium partners such as The RAIN Group, Sales Gravy, Corporate Visions, and Sandler Training are all a part of the launch of the new program, which includes other leading sales trainers such as #SamSales, On The Ball Ventures, In The Funnel Sales, Skaled, RevShoppe, SalesIQ, Sales Labs, Harris Consulting Group, Scott Leese Consulting, Sales For Life, CTS Solutions, and Blissful Prospecting.

“Sales Gravy is a big believer in video, and by partnering with Vidyard, we will be expanding our video-for-sales training offerings as a part of Sales Gravy University,” said Jeb Blount, CEO of Sales Gravy. “As a sales and prospecting tool, video messaging is unparalleled. No other asynchronous communication channel can rival its results. We will be working closely with Vidyard to create new Virtual Selling workshops to ensure our students can access Vidyard’s best-of-breed tools and help them adopt and be successful with video.”

“RAIN Group has been laser-focused on virtual selling since the pandemic hit. We were one of the first to conduct a global study on the topic with the results featured in the Amazon bestseller Virtual Selling,” said Mike Schultz, president of RAIN Group. “We’re excited to partner with Vidyard to incorporate its top-rated video tools into our complete virtual selling curriculum across all stages of the sales process, to help sales reps build relationships, differentiate themselves, and win sales remotely.”

Opening New Collaboration Center, Expanding Executive Team

During the year, Vidyard has also shifted to become a digital-first organization and will open the doors to its new collaboration center in Kitchener, Ont., later this year to support a hybrid work environment. The business has grown to nearly 300 employees across six countries, with key new hires including new vice presidents of financial planning and analysis, product, and alliances.

About Vidyard

Vidyard helps businesses and professionals connect with their audiences in a whole new way through engaging, personalized, and measurable video experiences. Through its global video hosting and analytics platform, Vidyard empowers businesses like LinkedIn, Zycus, League, Stanley Black & Decker, and others to transform their approach to marketing, sales, and corporate communications. Vidyard helps any business professional create and share custom videos to deliver their message in a more personal and impactful way through its free and pro tools. Thousands of businesses and millions of people around the world rely on Vidyard for their video needs. Sign up for Vidyard for free: https://www.vidyard.com/free.