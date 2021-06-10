Local Business Executives Philip Han and Elisa Rodriguez Elected to the Board of Trustees of Orthopaedic Institute for Children

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philip Han and Elisa Rodriguez have been elected to the board of trustees of Orthopaedic Institute for Children in Los Angeles. OIC is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the West Coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children.

Han currently serves as chief investment officer of Saban Capital Group, a multibillion-dollar family business and leading private investment firm. Over the past 19 years in that role, Han has been responsible for managing Saban’s entire balance sheet, with a particular focus in building out and managing a diversified real estate portfolio for the family. Born in South Korea and raised and educated in the United States, Han holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics/business from UCLA and an MBA in finance from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Rodriguez is a senior manager of financial planning and analysis for Orum, a technology company focused on creating a frictionless payment infrastructure. Prior to joining Orum, Rodriguez was a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Company, managing business strategies and operations in the area of personal wealth management. Her 15-year career also includes serving as a vice president of Wells Fargo & Company where she provided banking and financial services solutions to middle-market and mid-corporation businesses across Los Angeles County and was responsible for new business initiatives with a focus on health care financing. Rodriguez holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

“Philip and Elisa are both energetic supporters of OIC and in our belief that every child should have the opportunity to grow well and play well,” said OIC CEO Anthony Scaduto, M.D. “We are thrilled to welcome them to our board at this important time in our history and know that their presence, knowledge and passion will help our organization continue to meet the needs of the community and of the children we serve.”

About Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital and today is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the West Coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.