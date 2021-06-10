Kapsch TrafficCom Wins Large Electronic Tolling Project in the USA

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kapsch TrafficCom (Kapsch) is pleased to announce that Plenary Infrastructure Group (Plenary) has awarded Kapsch a project to implement a new toll collection system for the Louisiana Highway (LA-1) for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD). The project is an amendment to Kapsch’s existing contract with Plenary, where Kapsch is providing an end-to-end all-electronic tolling system and related maintenance services for a major bridge and tunnel replacement in Belle Chasse, Louisiana . Plenary began construction on the new bridge and tunnel in January 2020.

Kapsch’s scope of work for the LA-1 project includes updating the existing tolling infrastructure with the Kapsch advanced lane solution, updating and providing back off systems and services, as well as advancing modern efficiencies into operations and maintenance. The new system will work with the state’s current GeauxPass transponder program, and will include new system features such as a toll-by-plate program. Implementation activities are scheduled to commence in 2023, followed by 30 years of technical and commercial operations.

“We look forward to the ongoing partnership with Plenary and the Louisiana Department of Transportation,” said JB Kendrick, president of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. “These infrastructure and tolling system investments will provide the modern facilities and operational efficiencies that can optimize the travel experience for Louisiana drivers.”

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

Kapsch has brought projects to fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. With one-stop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2020/21 financial year, around 4,660 employees generated revenues of about EUR 500 million.