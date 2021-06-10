CURE Pharmaceutical Signs Agreement to Develop CBD and THC Oral Thin Films and Conduct Clinical Studies Targeting Veteran Health

OXNARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTC: CURR), a vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with Biopharmaceutical Research Company, (BRC), an active Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) license holder, to produce federally-compliant cannabis-based medical products.

Currently, CURE uses its Schedule 1 DEA license for the development of Cannabis (THC) oral film products and other psychoactive substances, and manufactures multiple commercial Cannabidiol (CBD) products in compliance with the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. These products are shelf-stable, feature high bioavailability, and offer multiple taste-masking and flavor solutions.

With this partnership, BRC, which was recently awarded one of the only federal production licenses from the DEA to produce clean, consistent and compliant cannabis for federally approved researchers across the United States, and CURE will pursue the production of cannabis-based finished products inclusive of active raw material. BRC will supply the ingredients and CURE will contribute its formulation development, regulatory, and commercial manufacturing capability, as well as support clinical studies. The partnership will initiate the development of CBD and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oral thin films for CURE’s clinical studies targeted at advancing veteran health.

“We’ve been working to develop safe, accurately-dosed cannabis solutions for several years now and we believe that this collaboration will help us take that initiative to the next level and expand our reach,” said Rob Davidson, CURE Pharmaceutical CEO. “Our company, which also has a Schedule 1 DEA license, is committed to federal compliance when it comes to the development of our products, making BRC a perfect partner for this project.”

“Off the heels of receiving our DEA license, the partnership we’ve undertaken with CURE is an exciting inaugural project for deploying our cannabis cultivation technology,” said BRC CEO George Hodgin. “CURE has established itself as a leader in the oral application of cannabis-derived treatments, and we know we’ll be able to bring a lot of value to patients together.”

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical® is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients. As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF® cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

About Biopharmaceutical Research Company

BRC is a specialty pharmaceutical company that holds several DEA Registrations and is pioneering the federally legal cannabis space in the USA. BRC also conducts federally compliant cannabis-specific analytical activities.