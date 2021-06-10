Aleada Launches Partner Program; Announces Partnerships with 1Touch, Bishop Fox, Good Research, OneTrust, Privacy+ Security Academy, WireWheel, and Zeguro

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aleada, a leading minority-female-owned privacy and data protection company in Silicon today announced the launch of the Aleada Partner Program and announced several major partnership agreements.

Aleada is in the business of delivering dynamic privacy and data protection compliance programs that change as business goals evolve or new laws come online, assuring the continuity of the business practices companies have built over time. As new privacy rules and regulations make data collection and use more complex, Aleada helps keep it simple and your business on course. The Aleada Partners Program brings together the top resources in data privacy compliance, information security, data governance best practices, as well as tools and research, to help Aleada clients navigate technological advances and a constantly shifting regulatory landscape.

Inaugural members of the Aleada Partner Program include:

1touch, a global leader in personal data and network analytics,

Bishop Fox, leaders in private offensive security testing,

Good Research comprehensive data protection offerings including de-identification / anonymization, technical privacy/security system design and training,

OneTrust, the #1 fastest-growing company on the Inc. 500 and category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust,

Privacy + Security Academy, providers of high-caliber privacy and security events with real-world lessons and practical takeaways,

WireWheel, data privacy management software that helps users address the most pressing challenges of GDPR, CCPA, and evolving privacy laws around the world,

Zeguro, specialists in cyber insurance.

“Aleada has a tremendously bright, energetic, diligent, and experienced team. I’m greatly impressed with their knowledge, work ethic, and commitment to excellence. I’m thrilled to be working with them,” said Daniel J. Solove, John Marshall Harlan Research Professor of Law, George Washington University Law School, consultant to leading corporations and organizations, noted author, and one of the world’s leading experts in privacy law. He is the co-founder of Privacy + Security Academy.

“Aleada and OneTrust are longtime partners, and together help our joint customers use OneTrust technology to operationalize privacy, security, and data governance,” said Kabir Barday, Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP) and CEO of OneTrust. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and building more trusted organizations.”

“Aleada has a deep understanding of privacy at an operational and strategic level. We consider them an essential partner in helping clients achieve both regulatory compliance and operational efficiency with a well-designed privacy program,” said Nathan Good, Principal and Founder of Good Research.

“New privacy rules and expanding regulatory interest demands an immediate response by businesses, who are often faced with regulatory requirements that far outstrip their available internal resources,” said (Kenesa Ahmad, Partner and Co-founder of Aleada Consulting). “We are delighted to partner with some of the best minds in law, privacy, security, and applied technology to help minimize companies’ regulatory risks and meet their compliance and financial objectives, without disrupting their operations. We and our partners share a deep commitment to helping our customers successfully navigate privacy and compliance mandates, and protect their brands.”

About Aleada

Aleada is a leading women and minority owned privacy and data protection consulting firm in Silicon Valley. It helps established companies and emerging startups operationalize privacy programs to ensure compliance and navigate the dynamic and complex regulatory landscape. Its team provides client organizations with privacy compliance, privacy operations, security governance, and on-demand privacy expertise, grounded in a keen understanding of the law, shifting regulatory mandates and technology.

Aleada’s rigorous, practical approach simplifies and operationalizes privacy, enabling client organizations to focus on their business. Data is fuel for growth. It is the key to new products, new markets, and deeper customer relationships. As new privacy rules and regulations make data collection and use more complex, Aleada keeps it simple and your business on course.

For more information, go to https://www.aleada.co/ or visit us on Twitter @AleadaPrivacy.