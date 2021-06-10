360insights and Webinfinity Form Strategic Partnership

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--360insights, the leading Channel Incentives Management (CIM) provider and creator of the Channel Success Platform™, today announced a strategic partnership with Webinfinity, the ground-breaking provider of ecosystem orchestration technology. The integration of these technologies will enable clients of both companies to benefit from a truly unrivalled ability to manage and motivate relationships with all key ecosystem members, driving increased revenue and productivity across all segments.

“The partnership with Webinfinity is another step in our evolution in combining the very best technology, ideas and people from around the globe to optimize our customers’ ability to create long-term, sustainable success for their businesses through automated incentives,” said Jason Atkins, founder & CEO of 360insights. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Webinfinity to continue to move our entire industry forward through collaboration and innovation.”

360insights will be working with Webinfinity to create an exclusive version of its technology specifically designed to increase ease of use and adoption with its client user community. Additionally, 360insights will tap Webinfinity’s best-in-class UX/UI technology to bolster its new industry-specific, Incentive Automation (IA) Clouds, designed to automate incentives management across industry sectors, including TMT, Pharma, Auto and Manufacturing.

“We are very excited about this partnership with 360insights,” commented James Hodgkinson, Webinfinity CEO. “At Webinfinity, we have long understood the importance of structuring incentives and rewards to motivate key user behaviors. Combining the power and flexibility of 360insights’ SaaS platform with the unique personalization capabilities of Webinfinity will enable clients of both companies to reach new levels of revenue generating adoption and engagement.”

The combination of 360insights’ end-to-end incentives automation platform and Webinfinity’s unique ecosystem orchestration technology will enable organizations to drive a whole new level of channel engagement:

Empower every member of the channel ecosystem with a personalized view of their relationship including all content and resources they need to be effective.

Connect users to event driven updates, automatically driving the right behavior with the right person in real time, while also making it easy to execute transactional operations such as submitting claims or tracking payments.

Delight users with high impact digital storefronts enabling to maximize relationships through finding and redeeming rewards that matter most.

Provide a portal experience that is customized and personalized for each partner type.

The strategic partnership with Webinfinity comes as 360insights is experiencing explosive growth. The company is now the largest pure-play Channel Incentives Management platform provider globally, with the only integrated Channel Incentives Clouds built for the TMT, Pharma, Auto and Manufacturing industries – with more to come. The dedicated clouds that exist on top of the Channel Success Platform™ offer brands new tools for embedding smart, personalized and connected experiences anywhere. Each unique cloud brings the entire industry ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers together to more accurately forecast, plan and drive predictable business performance.

About 360insights

360insights is a global channel technology provider offering its Channel Success Platform™, the first integrated software-as-a-service solution enabling brands to manage, measure and optimize consumer rebates, SPIFFs, volume incentives, MDF/CO-OP, sales allowances, points programs, and associated spending in one central location using data-driven channel insights, all underpinned with concierge support including program design and management, regulatory and compliance services, help desk, claims adjudication and payment services. Learn more at https://360insights.com/.

About Webinfinity

Webinfinity powers unique personalize business portal experiences for almost any kind of stakeholder connection and activity, enabling personalize ecosystem engagement at any level of scale. Each Webinfinity portal creates a frictionless and personalized user experience through the portal’s connected applications, integrating a wide spectrum of transactional and productivity applications as well as a wide array of content from multiple sources. Learn more at https://www.webinfinity.com/