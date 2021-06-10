Business Career College (BCC) and Sun Life join forces to help advisors on their path to higher education

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BCC and Sun Life are pleased to announce a new collaboration to provide exclusive online Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ (QAFP) training and Certified Financial Planner® (CFP) training for Sun Life advisors. The CFP designation is the most widely recognized financial planning designation in Canada. It demonstrates to Canadians that the professional advisor they are working with is committed to providing holistic financial planning advice.

“We are passionate about the quality education we provide at BCC and believe this collaboration paves the way for more advisors to achieve their CFP designation, and further help their clients meet their financial and life goals,” said Tiffany Linke Boyko, President of We Know Training.

Sun Life was looking for an FP Canada approved CFP Program provider that could effectively and efficiently prepare their advisors to achieve their CFP certification. With 4,000 advisors working in more than 1,200 communities across Canada, BCC’s all-in-one online platform provides a solution where learning schedules, exams, and other assets can be managed in one place and can be accessed simply by logging in to BCC’s website.

“We are pleased to be able to work with Business Career College as an education provider given their exceptional track record with CFP candidates,” said Denise McEachern, AVP Estate and Financial Planning Services at Sun Life. “We’re always looking for ways to improve the support provided to Sun Life advisors to further their education, especially in the area of financial planning and holistic client-focused advice. At Sun Life, our Purpose is to help our clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives – our advisors play a key role in helping us deliver on that.”

To further help advisors in their journey to certification, BCC’s live instruction Exam Preparation courses for both CFP and Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ (QAFP) are available. These 3-day courses give Sun Life advisors the tools they need to confidently write each exam. BCC’s internal research shows that the pass rate for students who take the Exam Preparation courses is about 10% higher than the national average. If advisors require additional guidance or help while they are taking the program, BCC has a student advisor on staff that students can contact.

Sun Life’s roots run deep in Canada, where the company began more than 150 years ago. The business started with the sale of insurance and has expanded to offer wealth solutions and customized health programs. Sun Life is an industry leader touching the lives of millions of individuals and thousands of companies across the country – and many more millions of clients around the world.

BCC is one of Canada’s largest providers of online training for the financial services and insurance industries. Since 1997, BCC has been providing affordable training programs for CFP®, QAFP™, Life License Qualification Program (LLQP), and continuing education. BCC is based out of Edmonton, Alberta, but we are not limited to location as we’ve trained over 40,000 students across Canada. We strive to give our students flexibility with courses that can be taken through self-study, live webinar instruction, or a combination of both. We also offer our students a unique experience with more instructor and student interaction to encourage more active learning.

BCC is operated by We Know Training, a technology and training company committed to providing training that matters in multiple industries and simplifies certification in a complex world. Over 900 companies and over 10 million learners have trusted We Know Training with their full-service online training solutions and innovative approach to eLearning. We Know Training is the creator of RapidLMS™, an all-in-one platform for regulated industries and beyond to host, sell, and manage training programs with the security, reliability, and accessibility that customers expect.