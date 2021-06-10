Kinnos to launch Highlight® for Bleach Wipes Product at APIC 2021

Highlight colorizes bleach spray or wipes so you can see your disinfection. Through real-time visual feedback, Highlight provides training and improves performance with every use. Its patented color fades in less than 5 minutes and doesn’t stain or alter bleach efficacy. Highlight fits any ready-to-use wipe container. Peer reviewed studies show that Highlight Improves cleaning thoroughness Increases user coverage of high-touch surfaces And reduces ATP failure rates Visit Kinnos.com today to learn more about Highlight. Disinfection you can see.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinnos has chosen the American Professionals in Infection Control (APIC) 2021 Conference to introduce its new healthcare-focused flagship product, Highlight® for Bleach Wipes. Highlight for Bleach Wipes colors the disinfecting wipes that hospitals worldwide depend upon for keeping surfaces clean, enabling users for the first time to visualize disinfection coverage instantly.

“Disinfecting surfaces is a critical part of preventing the healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) that afflict 2 million patients in the US annually,” explained Kinnos’ CEO Jason Kang, “but due to the transparency of disinfectants, healthcare cleaning staff can easily miss surfaces that might harbor pathogens. Highlight for Bleach Wipes quantifiably improves disinfection technique, taking the guesswork out of a previously invisible process and giving confidence to both staff and patients alike. Unveiling it at APIC 2021 gives infection preventionists, the experts whose key focus is patient safety, a chance to learn about this game-changing product.”

Highlight’s patented color technology adds bright blue color to bleach to show disinfectant coverage, then fades automatically in a few minutes. First developed to protect Ebola healthcare workers from contracting the virus during PPE removal, Highlight for Bleach Wipes now gives hospitals the same ability to visualize coverage of ready-to-use disinfectant wipes. “Bleach is the standard for disinfecting the hardest-to-kill pathogens in healthcare facilities,” Kang explained. “We also plan to release compatibility with quaternary ammonium compound wipes, the most commonly used healthcare disinfectant, by the end of 2021.”

APIC’s 15,000 members prevent, control, and track all infections that occur in healthcare facilities. Their annual conferences draw attendees from around the world who join to learn about the latest innovations and research surrounding HAIs.

Said Kang of the APIC debut, “COVID-19 has taught us that we needed to build infection prevention capacity yesterday. Highlight is the key for rapidly improving disinfection quality and is going to be the standard of care in how we disinfect surfaces moving forward. We can’t think of a better stage than APIC to bring Highlight to the forefront of infection prevention technology.”

About Kinnos

Kinnos pioneers color technology that revolutionizes how we use disinfectants. The company's flagship product, Highlight, is a patented and award-winning color additive platform that improves disinfection technique and compliance. Highlight's real-time color visualization has been reported in independent studies and whitepapers to consistently increase thoroughness of cleaning. Recognized by Harvard Innovations Lab, Forbes, Newsweek, USAID, the USPTO Humanity Award, and more, Highlight® is used internationally by hospitals, first responders, and transit agencies. Kinnos is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. For more information, visit: www.kinnos.com