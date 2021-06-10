AMS Partners with WayUp to Offer Clients Exclusive Access to a Robust Source of Diverse, Emerging-Talent Candidates

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), a global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, announced today an exclusive partnership with WayUp, an HR tech platform that enables employers to recruit qualified and diverse early-career candidates. The strategic partnership will enable AMS clients to have unique access to the WayUp platform, which includes more than six million candidates from over 7,100 colleges and universities nationwide, with over 71% self-identifying as underrepresented minorities. Over the last seven years, candidates from the WayUp platform have been matched with roles in organizations such as Citi Group, Unilever and Johnson & Johnson.

“We’re thrilled to introduce WayUp’s innovative business model and technology solution to AMS clients as the latest development in our sourcing technology strategy. The company’s advanced data analytics and streamlined dashboards enable organizations to identify emerging-talent candidates that provide diverse perspectives, skills, experiences and roles to help our clients accelerate innovation and success,” said Jo-Ann Feely, Global Managing Director, Innovation, AMS. “WayUp’s platform gives AMS another opportunity to help companies respond to our dynamic marketplace by designing workforces built for change and finding diverse people with the right skills.”

The U.S. is facing a confluence of significant events as the public health crisis subsides, the economy improves and demand for talent grows. This provides an opportunity for companies to make a robust effort to deliver on the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives they have either implemented or strengthened over the past year. Targeting the untapped emerging-talent pool, which had an unemployment rate of 10.1% last month compared to a 5.8% overall rate, is one way to bring more diversity into the recruiting process. Another is to commit to keeping qualified, underrepresented and recent college graduate candidates in the hiring funnel.

“Through this partnership, we are excited for AMS clients to gain unique access to our diverse user base,” said Liz Wessel, Co-founder and CEO at WayUp. “We know how much diversity and equity means to AMS, and we cannot wait to extend the WayUp product suite to both AMS and all of their client partners. I truly believe this will help more employers build a resilient workforce that can evolve and thrive under any circumstance.”

About AMS

We are AMS. Formerly Alexander Mann Solutions, AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organizations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimizing workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our 5,000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this true workforce dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it. For more information, visit www.WeAreAMS.com.

About WayUp

WayUp is an HR-tech startup that partners with companies to help them virtually recruit qualified, diverse early-career candidates. WayUp offers flexible D&I recruiting solutions to enable employers of all sizes—from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits—to achieve their diversity goals. Since 2014, WayUp has helped employers—like Nasdaq, L'Oreal, and thousands more—fill their talent pipeline with qualified, diverse candidates. With over 6M users (71% of whom self-identify as underrepresented minorities), WayUp is known as the go-to platform used by early-career professionals to get hired and was named one of the 30 most innovative companies changing the world by CNN. The venture-backed startup has also appeared across Fortune, The New York Times, Forbes, Fast Company, and more. With new products always in the works, WayUp is working every day toward helping to close the diversity gap in Corporate America's workforce. Learn more: www.wayup.com/employers