Soracom Announces New Partnership Featuring Six Global Technology Innovators

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced a new partnership featuring six major participants in the global technology ecosystem. This partnership includes new capital investment that will help Soracom to promote global IoT expansion in collaboration with its new investors, as well as enhance its existing IoT solutions based on customer feedback.

Investors in the partnership include repeat investor World Innovation Lab, a US-Japan cross border venture capital firm, as well as two large Soracom customers, Nippon Gas Co., Ltd. (NICIGAS) and Sourcenext Corporation. New investors in this round include Hitachi, Ltd., Secom Co, Ltd. and Sony Group Corporation.

“From Day One, Soracom has been driving IoT adoption through IoT connectivity solutions that are easy to use and easy to scale,” said Ken Tamagawa, Co-Founder and CEO, Soracom. “We aim to create a world in which every company and individual with ideas and passion can become an innovator that produces great services to improve society. That we have now merited investment from two of our customers as well as some of the largest electronics companies in the world shows that we are delivering on that promise to our customers.”

Soracom offers a full suite of IoT connectivity solutions – including development tools, cloud integrations, and a robust consulting and partner ecosystem – that companies need to successfully launch and scale their IoT initiatives. Soracom’s connectivity solutions are used by more than 15,000 developers, SMBs, and SMEs across a wide range of industries worldwide to help them ease IoT adoption, minimize risk, accelerate time to market, and ensure successful, scalable IoT rollouts. Soracom connectivity now powers 3 million IoT devices worldwide.

Soracom's next-generation IoT connectivity platform is device-, cloud-, and bearer-agnostic. It provides everything the people, teams and organizations building tomorrow's connected world need to connect any number of devices to their preferred cloud easily, affordably, and reliably, with complete network control, anywhere in the world.

In 2017, Soracom became part of the KDDI Group through M&A, and has been expanding its IoT connectivity business to serve customers across Asia, North America, and Europe.

For more information about Soracom, visit www.soracom.io.

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 15,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.