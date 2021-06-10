TEGNA Selects TVSquared to Advance Cross-Platform, Closed-Loop Measurement and Attribution

TYSONS, Va. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that TVSquared has been chosen to power cross-platform, closed-loop measurement and attribution for thousands of its advertisers, delivering incremental reach and web, location and app outcomes for local data-driven linear television and CTV and OTT campaigns.

TEGNA’s footprint of 64 stations in 51 markets, which serve 48 million TV households monthly, and Premion’s directly-sourced inventory from more than 125 branded networks delivering premium CTV and OTT impressions, combined with TVSquared’s ability to process hundreds of millions of impressions monthly, make this one of the largest TV measurement and attribution initiatives for converged TV.

“The TV ecosystem is in the midst of an evolution that demands cross-platform analytics,” said Jessica Daigle, vice president of sales intelligence, TEGNA. “TVSquared is an industry leader for local TV and OTT ad measurement and attribution. They are the right partner to power TEGNA Attribution, which proves the value of our campaigns and helps grow our advertisers’ local businesses.”

“Advertisers are embracing CTV and OTT as powerful, outcomes-based media channels for both brand building and customer acquisitions,” said Dave Marquard, head of product at Premion. “We look forward to leveraging TVSquared’s platform to further showcase the power of streaming TV advertising in driving measurable business outcomes and optimizing ad spending for our advertisers.”

TEGNA and TVSquared are providing advanced, always-on, cross-platform analytics to advertisers to better understand TV’s impact and effectiveness at the household level, including reach and frequency, performance outcomes and unduplicated audience reach across local data-driven linear television and OTT campaigns.

“TEGNA has always been a trailblazer in bringing transparent data and analytics to the TV marketplace,” said Jo Kinsella, president, TVSquared. “The scale of this cross-platform initiative is a huge signal to the market about the advancements happening to make TV more accountable. We are thrilled to partner with TEGNA and Premion on this game-changing solution and arm its diverse client base with the transparency and intel needed to leverage the power of cross-platform TV advertising.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations, and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the global leader in cross-platform TV ad measurement. Our infinitely scalable and fully automated ADvantage platform processes billions of impressions across linear and CTV/OTT advertising – empowering thousands of advertisers in more than 75 countries to inform TV media strategies and drive business growth. We measure reach, attribution and outcomes, and help identify the right audiences. TVSquared measures TV how people watch it – across screens and platforms. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.