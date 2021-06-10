Fluence and Proper Cannabis Partner, Introduce Advanced LED Lighting to Rising Midwestern Cannabis Market

AUSTIN, Texas & ROCK HILL, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, and Proper Cannabis (Proper), a Rock Hill, Missouri-based cannabis cultivator and manufacturer, announced today the companies’ application of Fluence’s LED lighting solutions throughout Proper’s cultivation facility.

Proper is headquartered in the booming Missouri cannabis market and operates a 90,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility. In early 2021, the fully vertical medical marijuana company was the first to earn a state license for growing and manufacturing cannabis in the same location. When designing plans for its facility, Proper identified Fluence’s LED technology as a priority for the company’s cultivation strategy. Today, Fluence fixtures illuminate 20,000 square feet of cannabis canopy in Proper’s cultivation rooms, enabling the company to improve plant production and produce a variety of medical products under three unique brands.

“We observed LED lighting trends for years in Colorado, learning about the power and potential of the technology compared to HPS systems, and brought that knowledge back to our home state—the up-and-coming Missouri market,” said Matt LaBrier, COO and co-founder of Proper. “Fluence has always stood out as a leading expert in LED lighting. Partnering with Fluence’s trusted experts has not only produced results that continue to exceed our expectations, but also enabled us to focus intently on efficient cultivation practices that meet our ultimate goal of improving the lives of Missourians through medical cannabis.”

Proper’s first cultivation cycle under Fluence lighting exceeded expectations. The first harvest yielded 10 percent more biomass than anticipated at approximately 60 grams per square foot. Fluence’s LED solutions also mitigated the heat and microclimate issues growers have historically battled under legacy lighting systems. After completing its successful first harvest, Proper introduced its products to Missouri customers on April 20, 2021.

“The team behind Proper Cannabis is an incredible example of how the cannabis industry continues to evolve, advance and embrace the technologies of the future,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “We’re thrilled to work with a team who recognizes—through years of their own cultivation practice—the proven benefits of incorporating LED technology into their cannabis operation. We look forward to supporting Proper in their efforts to produce the best medicine and improve lives for patients in Missouri.”

Proper also secured more than $500,000 in rebates through its innovative use of LED lighting technology and other facility enhancements. The Proper team applied its rebate toward creating additional efficiencies and automation processes in its facility, including installing state-of-the-art air purification measures to protect against pathogens and contribute to an overall healthier cultivation environment.

For more information on Fluence, visit www.fluence.science. For more information on Proper, visit www.properbrands.com.

About Fluence by OSRAM

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit https://fluence.science.

About Proper Cannabis

Proper Cannabis is a fully vertical medical marijuana company in the state of Missouri with a vision to lead and inspire our community through the power of cannabis. Proper is powered by award-winning cultivation experts, hand selected genetics, and a careful human touch—all of which ensure a consistent high standard of quality. From heirloom strains to the latest exotics, our premium flower is cultivated for potency, optimum yield, and superior terpene production to suit customer needs and preferences.