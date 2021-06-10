Vizient ‘Tech Watch: Pediatrics’ Examines Increase in Telehealth, Regulatory Requirements for Sedation and Developments in COVID Vaccines

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today released “Tech Watch: Pediatrics, Vol. 7,” featuring a report on increases in telehealth services for children, a look at regulatory requirements surrounding sedation and the latest COVID vaccine information for patients under 16. The full report can be accessed here: https://info.vizientinc.com/pediatric-tech-watch-vol7-Q2-2021

“While the pediatric patient population has initially been far less affected by COVID-19 compared to adults, the pandemic has still had an impact,” said Brigitte Chorey, Vizient senior director of sourcing and program management. “Telehealth visits increased significantly last year, and as life settles into a new normal, we expect that expansion to continue.”

The report provides details on emerging technologies for the pediatric market and also offers articles focused on that patient population, including:

“Virtual visits propel robust digital health strategy at children’s hospitals”: Throughout 2020, approximately 18% of all pediatric evaluation and management (E&M) visits were conducted virtually. Sg2®, a Vizient company specializing in health care intelligence and market analytics, expects the broad infrastructural investments made last year in virtual health platforms — along with consumer’s widespread exposure to telehealth — will facilitate ongoing and optimized use in this care delivery model.

“Pediatric sedation for comfort during procedures and correlating regulatory requirements”: Pediatric hospitals provide services for the most vulnerable and highest acuity populations, so ensuring safe sedation practices during procedures is paramount. Using data can provide leaders information to guide decisions in support of safety and quality thus fulfilling Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ requirements for Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement.

“COVID-19 vaccines and children”: With three vaccines approved in the U.S. for adults and older teens, the time has come to focus on vaccinating the pediatric population. At 22% of the nation’s population, experts say it’s a must to gain herd immunity. This article provides an update on authorizations and efficacy studies.

Vizient’s "Tech Watch: Pediatrics" is published twice a year. To access the full report, click here.

