Nature Nate’s Honey Co. Partners with IRI to Grow Honey Category, Increase Household Penetration and Strengthen Customer Loyalty

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI®, a fast-growing, global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, is continuing to deepen its strategic relationship with Nature Nate’s Honey Co. by helping it meet customers’ needs, collaborate with retailers and, ultimately, achieve remarkable category growth.

Nature Nate’s is the No. 1-branded honey company in the United States and producer of 100% pure, raw and unfiltered honey. While the honey category achieved outstanding 30% growth in 2020, Nature Nate’s outpaced the category with 45% growth in dollar sales for the 52 weeks ending Feb. 21, 2021.

“Data and insights are key to unlocking our consumers’ shopping behaviors and purchase decisions,” said Nathan Sheets, founder and chief executive officer of Nature Nate’s. “Investment in IRI’s in-depth consumer decision tree analysis empowered us to best assist our retail partners in elevating their honey sets. We also repositioned the brand to assist consumers in understanding our value, allowing us to evolve with consumers, achieve further growth and secure our position as category captains.”

“We use IRI’s data and insights to help inform and educate retail partners on how consumers are making purchase decisions and shopping the honey category,” said Drew Rzezutko, senior vice president of sales for Nature Nate’s. “By identifying what is important to consumers, such as purity and taste, we are able to collaborate with retailers more effectively, develop targeted campaigns and meet customers’ needs at the shelf and digitally.”

In addition to using consumer analysis to uncover opportunities in emerging trends and growth drivers, Nature Nate’s also leverages the IRI Market Advantage™ solution on the Unify® visualization platform for market measurement and access to a broad level of marketplace insights.

“IRI’s tailored, technology-driven data and analytics solutions, which are designed to aid manufacturers of all sizes, helped Nature Nate’s find new avenues of growth during a very challenging year,” said Robert Porod, executive vice president of Mid-Market National for IRI. “Nature Nate’s has been a valued partner since 2012, and I’m thrilled to share that IRI will continue to play a role in the company’s growth trajectory, as we’ve extended our partnership with a new multi-year agreement.”

About Nature Nate’s Honey Co.

Since 1972, Nature Nate’s Honey Co. has been dedicated to offering honey as nature intended — 100% Pure, Raw & Unfiltered. Arriving in its most natural form, this honey is closest to its original provision from the hive. Nature Nate’s adheres to strict quality-control standards, sourcing honey from trusted beekeepers and minimally processing it to ensure the honey retains all its natural benefits. Nature Nate’s promises an undivided commitment to providing the highest-quality product to you and your family — a farmer's market-quality honey, available year-round. For more information, visit www.naturenates.com.

About IRI

IRI is a fast-growing, leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About IRI’s Mid-Market Growth Practice

The Mid-Market Growth Practice of IRI provides high-tech and high-touch support for small- to midsize manufacturers. Regardless of company size, IRI has a data solution that drives understanding and growth. Companies benefit from access to all the same tested and proven solutions offered to IRI global partners, enabling companies of all sizes to democratize data, streamline analytics and, ultimately, win in the marketplace. For more information on IRI’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions specifically crafted for small- and midsized brands, please contact Robert Porod at Robert.Porod@IRIworldwide.com.