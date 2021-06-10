Luxury Card Announces New Mastercard Everyday Benefits

Special offers through DoorDash, HelloFresh, Lyft, Fandango and ShopRunner are available to Luxury Card members through September 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Card has announced new and updated consumer credit offers for its members available now through September 2022.1 These include exciting offers from household names like DoorDash, Fandango, HelloFresh, Lyft and ShopRunner. All three Luxury Card products—Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™—will now enjoy access to these special offers.

“As a company, our ‘why’ lies in the Cardmember experience and ever-expanding benefits, so we are always pleased to introduce new offerings,” says Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card. “We know our busy Cardmembers, many of whom use these brands already, will take advantage of these practical everyday offers.”

Special offers through DoorDash, HelloFresh, Lyft, Fandango and ShopRunner will be available to Luxury Card members through September 2022. Below is a summary of the promotions with complete details outlined at mastercard.us/worldoffers.1

DoorDash

Luxury Card members who are new to DashPass will enjoy a free three-month DashPass membership, plus all members get $5 off their first two orders each month.

HelloFresh

When Cardmembers use their Luxury Card to purchase a HelloFresh meal kit plan, they will receive a 5% credit toward the next HelloFresh delivery.

Lyft

Luxury Card holders can earn a $5 Lyft credit when they take three rides in one calendar month.

Fandango

Luxury Card holders can get a $5 Fandango reward when they spend $20 at Fandango or on Fandango’s streaming service.

ShopRunner

Cardmember will receive free two-day shipping and free returns on eligible purchases when they enroll for a complimentary ShopRunner membership with a valid Luxury Card.

These benefits are available to Luxury Card holders. Interested individuals may apply for any of the three card products at luxurycard.com.

About Luxury Card™

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 57 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition.2

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,3 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire.4 Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.4 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $750 airline ticket with the nearest competitor.3 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%3 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.4

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.5

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5006 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.4

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.7 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer.