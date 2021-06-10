Apollo Insurance Partners With Virtual Gurus to Offer Their Members Access to Embedded Digital Insurance

APOLLO Insurance has partnered with Virtual Gurus to provide their clients with access to digital insurance products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) (TSXV: APLO Reserved), Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Virtual Gurus to offer immediate digital insurance products, specifically tailored to their client base of over 4,000 across Canada.

Launched in April 2019, APOLLO now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada through brokers and embedded partnerships like the one with Virtual Gurus. In January 2021, APOLLO announced the close of a CAD $13.5 million Series A financing round. As a two-sided marketplace, Virtual Gurus now offers small business insurance to its contractors, as well as the businesses it serves, through APOLLO.

“The solution that Virtual Gurus is providing is a great fit for APOLLO’s embedded digital insurance products,” said APOLLO Business Development Manager Yonas Alemyehu. “As Canadian businesses begin to reopen, APOLLO will be there to support virtual assistants with access to digital insurance products.”

Virtual Gurus connects businesses with the right talent so they can delegate and save time, confident that projects are in capable hands. Virtual Guru’s remote team of skilled virtual assistants does it all, from bookkeeping and marketing to data entry and administrative support.

"At Virtual Gurus we are excited when companies increase accessibility and support growth of small businesses,” said Virtual Guru’s Manager, Strategic Partnerships James Prince. “We saw that alignment with APOLLO and are excited to work together across Canada."

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real time, and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Thousands of types of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/.

About Virtual Gurus

Virtual Gurus is your marketplace of talented Canadian and American virtual assistants. Whether you need a dedicated virtual assistant, special project support, or help with occasional tasks, we're your people! For more information, visit: https://thevirtualgurus.com/.