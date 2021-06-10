Cutting Edge Boxlight Technology Implemented in School District

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful implementation of the ProColor interactive flat panel displays in Central Kitsap School District (Silverdale, WA).

Central Kitsap SD is a large district made up of 19 schools and over 11,500 students. The district invested in Boxlight ProColor interactive flat panel displays, wanting a multi-use product to replace aging, wall-mounted projectors and update their science learning environments. The ProColor interactive panel has allowed science teachers to incorporate more simulations and videos, as well as conduct real-time interviews with STEM experts from around the world.

Doug Dowell, Central Kitsap SD STEM Coordinator and Grants supervisor states, “Interactive panel technology allows for a variety of uses. Teachers have yet to maximize the functionality of these devices.”

For a full case study about this successful implementation, please visit Boxlight.

