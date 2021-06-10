Insurify Partners With Nationwide

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurify, the AI-powered insurance comparison platform, is partnering with Nationwide, one of the country’s largest insurance and financial services companies, to provide Nationwide customers with a choice-shopping experience complete with car insurance quotes from multiple insurers. This partnership comes at the heels of Insurify’s partnership with Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, which marked the company’s first step into embedded insurance.

Over time, Nationwide’s Digital Brokerage solution will be available to customers and partners in all states. Through the platform, customers will have access to a tailored car insurance purchase experience, allowing them to compare car insurance quotes, coverage, and policies from Nationwide and other top insurance companies at the same place. Customers can then buy the policy of their choice either online or over the phone.

“Nationwide has been a great partner for Insurify over the years and we are excited to enable their vision to better service customers on Nationwide.com or through their strategic partnerships with other major brands,” Snejina Zacharia, Insurify CEO and founder said. “Our strategic partnership is a testament of the growing trend that consumers want choice and transparency.”

The partnership stems from Nationwide’s venture capital investments in Insurify – investing initially in 2017 and following on in 2020.

“This new collaboration with Insurify is a great example of how Nationwide is leveraging our relationships with insurtech partners to make our breadth of products and solutions available to our customers and partners,” said Angie Klett, Nationwide’s senior vice president of Corporate Development.

About Insurify

Based in Cambridge, MA, Insurify is a one-stop-shop comparison platform for car, home, and life insurance, helping consumers save time and money on their insurance coverage. With over $170B of insurance coverage purchased and over four million satisfied customers, Insurify has achieved 20x revenue growth since 2016 and won several insurance industry awards, including: Forbes Fintech 50 2020, The Digital Insurer’s “North America InsurTech Startup of 2019,” and FinTech Global’s “2019’s Most Innovative InsurTech Companies,”ACORD’s 2018 “Top 10 Insurance Leaders and Insurance Disruptor Awards.”

For more information, visit Insurify.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Follow Nationwide on Facebook and Twitter.