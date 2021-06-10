Elliptic Labs Announces Proof of Concept Project with Leading Taiwanese Laptop Original Design Manufacturer

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, is announcing a Proof-of-Concept project with a leading laptop Original Design Manufacturer (ODM). The AI Virtual Presence Sensor brings presence detection to laptops, giving these laptop systems increased security and improved power consumption.

ODMs manufacture PCs/laptops designed by PC brands and are critical to the development and manufacturing process of PCs/laptops. These ODMs are also responsible for managing the supply chain, managing component procurement, though the brands typically validate and select these components.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Presence Sensor increases a laptop’s intelligence by making a device contextually aware. For instance, the AI Virtual Presence Sensor expands a laptop’s security by automatically locking and awakening the screen based on the user’s presence, without the need for additional hardware sensors. And with the ability to put the laptop to sleep when the user leaves, the laptop will automatically decrease its power consumption.

“Over 90% of global laptops are manufactured by Taiwanese-based ODMs. Working with and getting market validation from the largest laptop ODMs in the world brings Elliptic Labs one step closer to deployment of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform for the laptop market,” shared Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Making critical experiences like presence detection available for all laptops and PCs without the need for expensive single-function hardware sensors has been top-of-mind for the OEMs and ecosystem alike. When industry leaders like Microsoft and Intel make presence detection a key component to their feature list of next generation PCs and laptops, it’s abundantly clear that Elliptic Labs is perfectly positioned to provide its AI Virtual Presence Sensor to a large portion of the market.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, Elliptic Labs filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020. Elliptic Labs is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs’ technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.