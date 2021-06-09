Guzman Energy Announces New Partnership with Pueblo of Acoma

DENVER & ACOMA PUEBLO, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Guzman Energy announced it will become the wholesale energy supplier for the Pueblo of Acoma. With this agreement, the Pueblo of Acoma will be purchasing approximately 17,520 MWh per year and will benefit from cost savings and gain local control over their energy.

"Partnering with the Pueblo of Acoma to ensure they have a reliable, cost-effective power source is representative of the types of community driven customer partnerships that Guzman Energy was designed to serve,” said Jeffrey M. Heit, Principal, Managing Director at Guzman Energy. “The fact that we’re finding a better way to meet the Pueblo’s energy needs, while also creating jobs and other positive economic impacts, makes this a particularly meaningful partnership for our company.”

The fixed-price, 15-year power purchase agreement between Guzman Energy and the Pueblo of Acoma begins June 9, 2021, and will bring additional economic benefits to the community, including:

Four planned high-paying, skilled jobs for the tribal community: superintendent, journeyman lineman, and two electrical technicians

Future forecast of additional jobs will be created including a billing technician, meter reader and administrative assistant

One job is sustained as executive director with oversight of the electric utility

“Our goals for this important transition to a new wholesale power provider are to lower wholesale power rates and to have greater control over stabilizing those rates with reliable, fixed pricing,” said Pueblo of Acoma Governor Brian Vallo. “We are also pleased to have found a partner like Guzman Energy, which understands the additional positive impacts our community seeks with immediate jobs and future economic benefits. Establishment of the tribal electric utility will provide the Pueblo with other opportunities for clean, reliable, and affordable energy development, a true exercise of tribal sovereignty and self-determination,” added Vallo.

About Guzman Energy

Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider dedicated to communities in search of affordable and reliable energy. We partner with cooperatives, municipalities, companies and Indian tribes across North America to customize energy portfolios that make economic and environmental sense for today and tomorrow. Together, we are lighting the way forward. To learn more, visit https://www.guzmanenergy.com/.

About Pueblo of Acoma

The Pueblo of Acoma is a federally recognized Indian tribe located 55 miles west of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Acoma is one of nineteen Pueblo tribes in the state of New Mexico who continue to live within their traditional values known to them since time immemorial. As a Pueblo community, the Acoma people are proud of their history, heritage, and cultural values that have ensured their survival since its settlement in 1100 A.D. Exercising its sovereign authority, the Pueblo of Acoma will be the third Indian tribe in New Mexico to operate and maintain their electric utility. To learn more, visit http://www.puebloofacoma.org/default.aspx.