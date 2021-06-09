5th Annual POSiBLE LA Entrepreneur Expo Returns Virtually to Continue Helping Local Latino Business Owners Launch, Sustain and Grow Their Businesses Beyond the Pandemic

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Univision Los Angeles announced its 5th annual POSiBLE LA Entrepreneur Expo, an event created to empower Latino small business owners to adapt and grow their businesses. This year, POSiBLE LA will return virtually, and will continue to focus on helping Latino business owners launch, sustain, and grow their business beyond the pandemic. The free, two-day event will take place on Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT each day. To pre-register for this informative event and to view the complete schedule and list of speakers, visit https://www.posiblela.com/.

Wells Fargo once again returns as a presenting sponsor with Tito’s Handmade Vodka signing on for the third year as a silver sponsor. POSiBLE LA content partners include the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the City of Los Angeles’s Department of Economic and Workforce Development.

“ Latino small business owners have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic by not having access to the small business loans crucial to their survival,” said Luis Patiño, President and General Manager, Univision Los Angeles. “ They are launching businesses faster across all industries and need financial resources to help sustain their businesses following what was a tough year for so many of them. Through POSiBLE, local Latino entrepreneurs can learn strategies and acquire new skills to help sustain and grow their business.”

“ Wells Fargo is excited to return for our fifth year supporting POSiBLE,” said Patty Juarez, National Diverse Segments Leader for Commercial Banking, Wells Fargo. “ As we have witnessed, Latino small business owners have been severely impacted by the pandemic. At Wells Fargo, our goal is to provide assistance to these small businesses owners through our financial tools and events like POSiBLE.”

POSiBLE LA participants will hear from top entrepreneurs and self-made professionals about how to plan, finance, structure, grow and launch their own business. Speakers and sessions include:

El Paso Mas Importante: Tu Plan de Negocios (The Most Important Step: Your Business Plan) – Moderated by Liliana Garcia, POSiBLE Radio Host, this discussion will provide a basic guide on how to create a business plan including calculating an initial budget and spreadsheet creation.

La Nueva Economia y Tu Negocio: Estrategias y Herramientras Financieras (The New Economy and Your Business: Strategies and Financial Tools) - Moderated by Gabriela Teissier, Univision 34 Anchor, this panel will explore the tools and resources on how to achieve long-term success in this "new normal." Topics will include financial strategies, how to access money for your small business and more.

“De Estudiante a Inversionista” (From Student to Investor) – Presented by financial expert Julie Stav, this interactive session will focus on the importance of investing, how to make your money work for you, what applications are necessary to invest, and strategies to adapt to the new economy in an easy step-by-step way.

De Asalariado a Empresario: Inicia Tu Negocio Con $100 Dolares (From Salaried to Entrepreneur: Initiate Your Business with $100 Dollars) - Presented by best-selling entrepreneur Carlos Marquez, the session will discuss the basic tools needed to transition from working for someone else to running your own business.

Herramientas Digitales: Como Crecer Tu Negocio en Linea (Digital Tools: How to Grow Your Business Online): Edicion Digital Anchor Yarel Ramos, along with digital platform experts, will talk about how to elevate your business online and connect with more consumers.

Fortalece Tu Negocio Pospandemia (Strengthen Your Business Post-pandemic) – Presented by the City of Los Angeles’s Department of Economic and Workforce Development, this session will cover how to obtain financial assistance to maintain a solid and resilient business, access to capital, city and state programs and resources for sustainability post-pandemic. Moderator Liliana Garcia, POSiBLE Radio Host, will be joined by Rosa Penaloza, City of Los Angeles, Department of Economic and Workforce Development, Ruben Sánchez, Los Angeles Business Source Center and Marlen Lara, Los Angeles Business Source Centers.

Once registered, attendees will be emailed a unique link to access the Expo.

