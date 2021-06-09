MACOM and MaxLinear Collaborate on 100G, 400G and 800G Solutions for Data Center Applications

LOWELL, Mass. & CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, and MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) (“MaxLinear”), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced a collaboration to assure interoperability of MaxLinear’s PAM4 DSPs and MACOM’s 100G/lane transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) for 100G/lambda applications. Customers can now select a proven design solution with an exceptionally low bit error rate (BER) for their optical module designs.

The collaboration includes pairing the MxL93516, MaxLinear’s second-generation 100G Snowmass DSP, with MACOM’s low power MATA-05817 100G TIA to achieve exceptional sensitivity and a low BER floor. This configuration is ideal for 100G-DR1/FR1/LR1 QSFP28 applications for Data Center and front haul applications.

“Our customers are requesting proven high-performance solutions,” said Marek Tlalka, Senior Director, High-Performance Analog, at MACOM. “This collaboration offers the industry a compelling performance proof point and a potential path to shorter design cycle times for 100G, 400G and 800G module manufacturers.”

“The market for 100G/lambda transceivers continues to grow and performance and time to market are critical for our customers,” said Drew Guckenberger, Vice President of MaxLinear’s High-Speed Interconnect Group. “The pairing of our second generation power optimized Snowmass 100G DSP with integrated driver with MACOM’s high-performance TIAs is an ideal solution for customers, providing tight integration, proven high-performance and low-power capabilities.”

The companies plan to continue collaborating on 400Gbps and 800Gbps applications utilizing the recently announced MaxLinear 5nm Keystone DSPs and MACOM’s extensive portfolio of four channel 400Gbps TIAs.

For additional information on MACOM’s MATA-05817 TIA, visit: https://www.macom.com/products/product-detail/MATA-05817

For additional information on MaxLinear’s MxL93516 DSP, visit: www.maxlinear.com/MxL93516

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. For more information, please visit www.macom.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. MACOM and the MACOM logo are trademarks of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MTSI”). Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

