AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Aegis Security Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Aegis Security Insurance Company (Aegis) (Harrisburg, PA).

Aegis is currently in the process of reorganizing its ownership and premium writings through a number of different transactions, which are contingent on regulatory approval. The ultimate outcome of these events on the company is uncertain. The Credit Rating (rating) outlooks for Aegis had previously been negative, and the under review with negative implications status reflects AM Best's concern regarding the prospective balance sheet strength, operating performance and the organization’s changing business profile. Resolution of the under review status will occur once these transactions are completed and the post-transaction business plans are analyzed.

