Shells Adds Cryptocurrency Payment Option with BitPay

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shells, a new virtual cloud desktop startup, today announced the company is accepting cryptocurrency payments using BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables Shells to attract new customers and sales by tapping the massive crypto marketplace, which is a perfect fit for the secure, personal cloud computers that are offered by Shells. BitPay enables Shells to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto.

“The entire Shells team consider itself early adopters of cryptocurrency. We firmly believe in it, so it only made sense to accept it as a form of payment for our service,” said Alex Lee, CEO of Shells. “We’re thrilled to partner with BitPay as they manage the entire process, making it easy to receive crypto from our customers and convert and deposit U.S. dollars into our account.”

Lee added, “We strive to provide the highest level of privacy and security when it comes to our cloud desktop workspaces. In addition to owning our server hardware, we have developed and optimized our product to provide customers with a secure and isolated environment on any web-enabled device.”

As the market cap for all cryptocurrencies is at $2 trillion, there are many crypto holders who are looking for places to spend this newfound wealth. In accepting BTC, BCH, DAI, DOGE, ETH, WBTC and stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD payments through BitPay, Shells can broaden its customer base while being protected from the price volatility of crypto transactions. Shells benefits by adding cryptocurrency to its payment options while reducing high fees increasing payment transparency and efficiency. Shells receives settlement the next business day directly to its bank account in US Dollars. There is no cryptocurrency price volatility or risk to Shells. BitPay’s business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency.

“Our goal at BitPay is to make accepting crypto a seamless process and increase adoption as crypto is the future of payments. We are building blockchain payment technology solutions to transform how businesses like Shells send, receive, and store money around the world,” said Shaun Worley, Vice President of Product at BitPay. “Shells realizes the potential for cryptocurrency to transform the virtual desktop industry, making payments faster, secure, and less expensive worldwide.”

“The Shells service can be accessed from any device with a web browser and an internet connection; therefore, their virtual desktops can be accessed from tablets, smartphones, or even old computers. By simplifying the process of setting up a virtual desktop, Shells is making sure that everyone can have access to the future of computing,” Lee said.

About Shells:

Shells, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, is a desktop as a service (DaaS) provider focused on closing the digital divide by providing a simplified solution for developers, schools, small businesses, and the masses. With the ability to set up their machines in less than five minutes with the operating system of their choice, as well as servers strategically placed around the world, the company ensures customers have a seamless virtual desktop experience. More information is available at www.Shells.com. Follow Shells on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay celebrates its 10th birthday this year as one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company’s mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.