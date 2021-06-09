Celebrate Great Dads This Father’s Day with Amazing Gifts from Macy’s

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Father’s Day, celebrate Dad’s unique style and passions with top gifts from Macy’s (NYSE:M), the ultimate gift destination. Whether he’s a master mixologist, rocking the latest trends or creating the ultimate backyard space, Macy’s assortment of gifts from the ultra-luxe to gifts under $100, $50 and $25 makes surprising Dad easier than ever. Discover great gifts for the perfect Dad, the new Dad, a father figure and grandpa too with Macy’s curated Father’s Day Gift Guide. This go-to guide for Father’s Day gifts helps customers seamlessly explore exciting options and find gifts he will love across fashion, home and grooming from the unexpected to his favorite brands and gadgets, effortlessly separated by category.

“Our father figures bring so much love and joy into our lives and Father’s Day is the perfect moment to celebrate all they do and show appreciation with thoughtful gifts that amplify their personal style,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office.

This spring, Macy’s Father’s Day commercial celebrates the thoughtfulness behind giving the perfect gift and the love it creates. From being the shoulder to lean on to creating memorable family moments and being a source of encouragement, the spot explores the many roles Dad plays in the family.

Is Dad a wine connoisseur? Give him a selection of wines from the world’s top vineyards from Macy’s Wine Shop. What’s more, with delivery within two to three days, ordering his favorites is quick, convenient and perfect for a last-minute gift. Just in time for Father’s Day celebrations, the Macy’s Wine Shop will be offering 30 percent off site-wide through June 25th with code FD30. Discover this top assortment of wines and pre-selected bundles at macyswineshop.com.

For those trend-setting Dads, gift him fashion forward pieces from Macy’s Icons of Style collections. The Allen Onyia for I.N.C. International Concepts and Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone collections feature show-stopping pieces that are sure to step up Dad’s fashion game. Available on macys.com and in select Macy’s locations, these limited-edition pieces will be staples in Dad’s closet.

Help Dad look his very best with gifts from MANSCAPED. Specially designed for men, the product range includes precision engineered blades that can be used in or out of the shower plus moisturizing lotions and toners for below the waist care and hygiene to help elevate Dad’s grooming routine.

For cool Dads that love to rock the latest styles from the best brands, check out “The Park,” a digital immersive shopping experience showcasing cutting edge men’s fashion from head to toe across apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. Help him discover new brands and shop select styles at macys.com/thepark.

With both virtual and in-person appointments, Macy’s Personal Stylists are ready to help find the right gifts for every Dad in the family. Additionally, these shopping experts can help make this Father’s Day extra special by finding home entertaining items. To make an appointment, visit macys.com/personalstylist.

Struggling to find the right gift? With a Macy’s gift card, Dad can treat himself, however and whenever he wants. Buy in store or send Dad an e-gift card from macys.com/giftcards.

Macy’s has shipping and pick-up option for every timeline to make buying the perfect gift for Dad easier than ever. Order by June 15 on macys.com with standard shipping to get gifts by Father’s Day. Need a quick gift? Order online or on the Macy’s App and choose store or curbside pick-up at the Macy’s nearest home. Macy’s customers can also use on demand, same-day delivery, powered by DoorDash at select locations.

Macy's is America's Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app, and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy's customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products.