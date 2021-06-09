Australian industry leaders, Synergy Group and Reveal Group, team up to offer intelligent automation services to Canberra

CANBERRA, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a collaboration set to help the Australian Public Sector rapidly expand the deployment of process automation technologies, Synergy Group, a leading Canberra based professional services firm today announced its working jointly with Reveal Group, a global leader in Intelligent Automation Services.

The agreement, signed by Galia Cornish, CEO, Synergy Group and Ian Crouch, CEO, Reveal Group will result in their future Government automation services being provided through a collaborative team of specialists. Leveraging the respective strengths of these two local Australian companies will uniquely enable them to provide the breadth of services required to support large Government automation programs across the country.

Commenting on the strategic alliance, Synergy Group’s Galia Cornish said, “The Synergy Group and Reveal Group agreement offers clients a unique set of capabilities and assets in digitising their enterprise through Intelligent Automation. This will drive simpler, leaner, distributed business services that can make fast artificial intelligence supported decisions. Synergy Group’s highly regarded team and relationships in Canberra, combined with Reveal Group’s leadership in process automation will make Intelligent Automation a reality for our clients.”

“Reveal Group is proud of our Australian heritage. We have grown from an innovative Australian start-up in 2005, to a successful world leader in intelligent automation services. Our key differentiators are the deep technical expertise of our people, our world-class automation accelerator tools and our automation training. We are fortunate to have found a partner in another Australian success story, Synergy Group, who have built a strong presence in Canberra. Their complementary capabilities will enable us to provide the unmatched breadth and depth of capability to support all types of government automation programs,” says Ian Crouch, CEO of Reveal Group.

Intelligent Automation solutions have enabled Australian businesses and governments to respond to rapidly changing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a comparatively low-cost these technologies have enabled organisations to provide new customer services, handle massive spikes in transactional volumes, be responsive to customer needs 24/7, and facilitate the re-shoring of critical processing.

The speed and cost benefits of Intelligent Automation makes it a critical component of every transformation program going forward, particularly across the public sector.

About Synergy Group

Founded in 1999, Synergy has grown to become one of Canberra’s leading professional services firms. Synergy are government specialists delivering a truly collaborative approach to navigate important challenges and provide practical solutions. Synergy’s Digital and Technology team has an excellent track record of working hand in hand with Government clients to design, implement and transition digital and technology capabilities using agile, user-centred, evidence driven approaches.

About Reveal Group

Reveal Group is a leading global Intelligent Automation services company. We have been helping clients to Automate Better since 2005. Reveal Group is focused on delivering technology-driven, innovative consulting services that accelerate change, reduce costs and improve the overall performance of our clients around the world. Australian-founded, with locally-based teams across North America and Asia Pacific, we’ve enjoyed 15 years of uninterrupted growth to be recognized as an international leader in Intelligent Automation services.