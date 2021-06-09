Move This World Partners with Sparkler Learning to Launch “Big Heart World” Social-Emotional Initiative Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Move This World, the nation’s leading social emotional learning provider of multimedia curriculum, is collaborating with Sparkler Learning to promote healthy social and emotional development in children. The partnership will feature Move This World's evidence-based social and emotional learning curriculum into Big Heart World’s free and publicly available resources, including their “Power of Pause” participatory videos to help preschoolers and elementary school students understand, manage and express feelings, and solve problems.

“SEL is not just intangible and soft skills. It has proven to be able to help children process big feelings of grief, sadness, anger and even excitement and happiness,” said Sara Potler LaHayne, Founder and CEO of Move This World. “Through this partnership, we are excited to be able to share some of our most popular Power of Pause videos and other content to help children learn how to transition and calm down when they are experiencing big feelings.”

Big Heart World, presented by Sparkler Learning in partnership with Noggin, Nickelodeon’s interactive learning app for kids 2-6, aims to help parents and educators address the pressing social and emotional needs that young children have right now during COVID-19 and to provide action-oriented tools and resources that help grown-ups support children’s healthy social and emotional development. Big Heart World focuses on three key learning areas: awareness of self — identity, belonging, feelings and self-regulation; awareness of others — empathy and appreciation of diversity; and relationships with others — interpersonal strategies.

“We are delighted that Move This World is now part of a world-class group of partners assembled by Sparkler Learning. Their contributions will be an essential part of Big Heart World’s free toolkit for parents, caregivers, and educators — at a time when social and emotional learning is needed more than ever,” said Michael H. Levine, SVP for Learning and Impact at Noggin.

Big Heart World content will also be made available in Move This World’s early learning programs for SY21-22. For more information, visit www.bigheartworld.org.

Move This World is the leading provider of social emotional learning (SEL) multimedia experiences for PreK-12 students, educators, and families. Each piece of educational content is delivered through short interactive lessons and is grounded in the goal of empowering students to navigate the rapidly-changing realities of their world — both in the classroom and throughout their lives. Designed for implementation that is both impactful and simple, the MTW platform allows educators and families to incorporate SEL into their students’ schedules every day, without planning or prep. The extensive multimedia library provides a robust and engaging daily curriculum — experiences designed to empower students by strengthening the skills that foster wellbeing and establishing a common language among students, educators and families. These multimedia experiences are rooted in creative expression and participatory movement. Move This World has already impacted the lives of over one and a half million students across 38 states. For more information: www.movethisworld.com.