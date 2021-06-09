Bloo Kanoo’s Game Changing bkLive Gives Every Online Retailer the Ability to Offer Livestream Shopping Directly on Their Own Ecommerce Platforms

Bloo Kanoo’s Game Changing bkLive Gives Every Online Retailer the Ability to Offer Livestream Shopping Directly on Their Own Ecommerce Platforms

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloo Kanoo Inc. today announced a game changer for ecommerce, bkLive, a revolutionary product that evens the playing field for any online retailer, large or small, by enabling them to offer Livestream Shopping directly from their own ecommerce websites. bkLive closes the gap between online and offline selling by bringing personal selling to the internet using live streaming on a company’s own ecommerce platform: share products, answer questions, and close more sales. With Bloo Kanoo’s simplified implementation process, an online retailer can offer Livestream Shopping directly from its own ecommerce platform in days, not months!

Ryan Kell, Bloo Kanoo’s founder/CTO, said, “Bloo Kanoo believes customers want a real relationship with people and brands they buy from online. bkLive provides anyone with a website and shopping cart a platform to build direct, personal connections with customers to provide more engaging shopping experiences and increase sales.”

John Lietsch, COO at Bloo Kanoo, added, “By empowering online retailers to offer Livestream Shopping directly from their own ecommerce platforms, Bloo Kanoo makes it easier to participate in one of the fastest growing segments of ecommerce."

bkLive increases engagement and enhances customer experience without unnecessary steps or complicated processes. bkLive shopping allows presenters to sell one-to-one and one-to-many without forcing shoppers to download an app or go to a 3rd party site. Shoppers can add products directly to their individual carts on the online retailer’s current ecommerce platform real-time, and presenters can view each of these carts, LIVE!

Bloo Kanoo will market bkLive B2B and through strategic partnerships in retail ecommerce that focus on companies using the direct selling and the direct-to-consumer channels of distribution. For a free demonstration, visit blookanoo.com/contact.

About Bloo Kanoo Inc.

Bloo Kanoo is a forward-thinking ecommerce technology company whose mission is to eliminate the line between digital and personal selling by giving ALL ecommerce companies the ability to add Livestream Shopping and Shoppable Video directly to their own ecommerce platforms. Bloo Kanoo was founded in 2020 by Ryan Kell, a social entrepreneur and technical innovator who has spent over 15 years working at the intersection of media and software. Bloo Kanoo has offices in California, Utah and Illinois. www.blookanoo.com.