Balfour Beatty Communities Continues to Invest in Military Housing Sustainability with Expanded Solar Initiative

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty Communities, a leading provider of property management, development and related real estate services for the multifamily, military and student housing markets, today announced it has completed agreements to install rooftop solar systems across its military housing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Air Station Pensacola and Naval Station Mayport. More than 6.5 megawatts of photovoltaic (PV) systems will be installed, generating an estimated 3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, allowing the NAS Jacksonville Homes, NAS Pensacola Homes and NS Mayport Homes communities to draw up to 20% of their total electricity supply from renewable energy.

The rooftop PV systems are being installed and maintained by Sunrun and are slated to be fully operational by early fall 2021. Balfour Beatty Communities' has installed more than 31 megawatts of solar projects across 12 military housing communities. Plans are currently being negotiated to install similar solar systems at three additional Navy housing communities managed by Balfour Beatty in Florida and Georgia.

"Balfour Beatty Communities is committed to deploying our sustainable solutions that bring both economic and environmental benefits to our military housing operations," said Ed Lopes, Vice President, Project Development for Balfour Beatty Communities. "The installation of solar energy systems allows us to take advantage of a renewable and resilient energy supply while reducing utility costs. Those savings are directly reinvested into our military communities to ensure the homes, amenities and services we provide continue to meet the needs of today’s military families."

The PV systems at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Air Station Pensacola and Naval Station Mayport will reduce each installation’s overall environmental impact and carbon footprint, while bolstering its resiliency by decreasing reliance on non-renewable energy sources. The project supports goals set forth by the Department of Defense, as well as Balfour Beatty’s own Sustainability Strategy aimed at continuously reducing the company’s environmental footprint and having a positive, sustainable impact in the communities where it operates.

NAS Jacksonville Homes, NAS Pensacola Homes and NS Mayport Homes are part of the Navy Southeast project partnership between Balfour Beatty Communities and the U.S. Navy under the Military Housing Privatization Initiative.

About Balfour Beatty Communities

Balfour Beatty Communities is an active owner and operator of residential real estate in the multifamily, student and military housing sectors across the United States. Since its inception in 1999, Balfour Beatty Communities has invested in nearly 100 properties representing more than $7.9 billion of gross asset value. Our broad in-house expertise includes decades of acquisition, development, finance, renovation, leasing and property/facility management experience. Leveraging this extensive expertise and a customer service-focused approach, Balfour Beatty Communities seeks to create value in its real estate projects while delivering exceptional living experiences. For more information, visit balfourbeattycommunities.com.

Balfour Beatty Communities is a subsidiary of Balfour Beatty Investments, Inc. and Balfour Beatty plc, a leading international infrastructure group.