Infinity BiologiX, Genetic Technologies and Vault Heath launch new test to assess severity of COVID-19 in individuals

PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Infinity BiologiX (IBX) announces the launch of a new test meant to assess the severity of COVID-19 in individuals. The COVID-19 Risk Test is designed to predict disease severity in people ages 18 and older, using genetic and clinical information to provide a risk score - individuals can then use that score to understand their personal risk of contracting a serious case of COVID-19 and make more informed decisions.

In addition, employers, governments, and other public health entities may use the data to make informed decisions about disease risk, treatment options, and vaccination priorities. This will assist in guiding proactive steps to minimize disease exposure and manage the pandemic in the weeks and months ahead.

The availability of the test in the U.S. is a collaboration with NASDAQ-listed Genetic Technologies Limited’s (GENE), Vault Health, and IBX. Developed by GENE, the test will be distributed and sold in the US by Vault Health, released under GENE’s ‘powered by GeneType’ brand. IBX will determine sales and end consumer pricing structure for the risk test and will produce, distribute, and market in the US. Designed to predict disease severity using genetic and clinical information the test provides a risk score to help individuals aged 18 years and over to understand their personal risk of contracting a serious case of COVID-19.

Robin Grimwood, IBX Chief Executive Officer, explained, “We see this initial agreement for the sale and distribution of Genetic Technologies’ COVID-19 Risk Test as a critical collaboration in line with our mission to understand the genetic causes of common, complex diseases and to discover diagnoses, treatments and, eventually, cures for these diseases. We are uniquely and strategically positioned with our partners to deliver the test and provide remote telehealth services and reporting, utilizing our extensive array capability and capacity across a number of platforms.”

Extensive experience with large-scale COVID-19 testing and sample processing made IBX a clear choice for this endeavor. Through its labs in New Jersey and Minnesota, and with partner organizations around the US, the company is able to process over 100,000 risk tests per day. In May 2020 IBX launched and received FDA emergency use authorization for the first saliva-based COVID-19 test, performed at home through Vault Health’s end-to-end telehealth platform.

About Infinity BiologiX (IBX): IBX is a market-disrupting next-generation central laboratory supporting academia, government, and industry. IBX provides global sample collection, processing, storage, and analytical services integrated with scientific and technical support in both the research and clinical arenas. As a leader in biomaterials, IBX provides support to the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and research in the genomics, precision, and regenerative medicine arenas. IBX previously operated as RUCDR Infinite Biologics before spinning off from Rutgers University-New Brunswick in August 2020.

About Genetic Technologies, Ltd.:

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is an Australian based diversified molecular diagnostics company. GENE offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The company’s lead products, GeneType for Breast Cancer for non-hereditary breast cancer and GeneType for Colorectal Cancer, are clinically validated risk assessment tests and are first in class. Genetic Technologies is developing a pipeline of risk assessment products based on a world leading technology platform created over the past 10 years.

About Vault Health: Vault Health is a leading virtual-first healthcare platform that specializes in delivering remote diagnostics and specialty care to consumers directly, through their employers, and through their local public health agencies. Vault also leverages its virtual platform to facilitate decentralized clinical trials for companies in the Pharmaceutical and Biotech industries. Vault is a leading provider of at-home FDA-approved COVID-19 testing in the U.S., whose solution has been deployed to numerous local and state governments, airlines, universities, professional athletic teams, companies, and organizations.

