Cotopaxi and NEMO Partner with Trove and REI to Bring More Gently Used Outdoor Gear Options to Customers

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cotopaxi and NEMO announced the launch of a new trade-in recommerce program with Trove and REI to give customers more Used Gear options. This collaboration and first-of-its-kind resale program allows Cotopaxi and NEMO to quickly enter the resale market, Trove to further its mission to create a world with less waste through a more circular economy, and REI to continue growing its high-quality used gear assortment.

REI will sell Cotopaxi’s and NEMO’s preowned merchandise through its existing Used Gear resale site. Through this partnership, Cotopaxi, NEMO and REI will be prolonging the lifecycle of their products, promising customers sustainable design and product integrity, while engaging conscious consumers and driving a more sustainable and circular retail economy.

Customers can trade in their Cotopaxi and NEMO items in exchange for a gift card by mailing in their gently used gear and apparel. The items are sent to Trove, which assesses each product, assigns a condition grade, and cleans and/or repairs the item prior to approving it for photography and placement for sale on REI’s Used Gear site.

“Cotopaxi has always strived to design in ways that reduce waste and contribute to sustainable development,” said Davis Smith, Founder and CEO of Cotopaxi. “Our partnership with Trove and REI will help us to further that commitment, allowing our gear to prove its durability, reenter the marketplace and reduce its impact on the planet.”

“As a small company, NEMO values opportunities to collaborate and accelerate change,” said Cam Brensinger, founder and CEO of NEMO. “To hit the outdoor industry’s 2030 climate goals, we have to find new ways of doing business. With this recommerce pilot, we’re one step closer to a truly circular economy.”

“Consumer demand is growing for secondhand goods and circular shopping models that keep quality products in use for as long as possible,” said Andy Ruben, CEO of Trove. “It’s more important than ever for brands to stay close to their customers and offering them new, relevant ways to engage through trade-in will become standard for leading brands.”

“We believe moving towards a more circular economy is critical for the health of our planet,” said Ken Voeller, REI director of circular economy. “This collaboration allows us to provide customers a wider selection, keep gear in use for as long as possible, and enable more people to get outside.”

All partners worked closely to build out this unique trade-in program to give customers more options. Customers who want to trade in a preowned product can choose whether to use REI’s mail-in trade-in program or go directly through Cotopaxi or NEMO. The value of each product will be the same no matter which option the customer chooses. Customers who initiate trade-ins through REI’s program will receive an REI gift card and those who initiate trade-ins through each brand’s program will receive a gift card for that brand’s website.

