Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Corp., and ChargeLab, Inc. Enter a Partnership to Support the Launch of Scalable Electric Vehicle (EV) Smart Charging Solutions

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that the Company’s subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies Corp®., a leading-edge technology company (“Coolisys”), has executed a partnership agreement with ChargeLab, Inc. (“ChargeLab”) to design, build and publish cross-platform mobile experiences for residential and commercial end-users of TurnOnGreen™ EV chargers. TurnOnGreen, Inc., a recently established subsidiary of Coolisys, is dedicated to commercializing and launching its full service of electric vehicle supply equipment (“EVSE”) and services.

Under this agreement, ChargeLab will support Coolisys in the pre-production stage of the TurnOnGreen EV charging product by performing testing sessions to ensure and validate solid firmware compliance with the Open Charge Point Protocol (“OCPP”).

Mr. Kohn, President and CEO of Coolisys and TurnOnGreen, stated, “ChargeLab has proven experience in the development of custom member-facing applications and providing pre-launch manufacturing support to ensure compatibility with existing platforms at launch for top tier EVSE manufacturers. We are excited to engage in this partnership and feel confident ChargeLab’s support will allow us to launch a cross-platform mobile experience compliant with industry standards for our residential and commercial customers.” Mr. Kohn continued, “The main objectives of the agreement with ChargeLab are:

to develop a branded app providing a cross-platform mobile and web experience that allows residential and commercial end-users to interact with TurnOnGreen EV chargers; and

to test and validate the onboard firmware uses in TurnOnGreen’s commercial EVSE to assure full compliance with the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) standard before ramping-up to mass production.”

Zak Lefevre, Chief Executive Officer of ChargeLab stated, “Our experience supporting leading manufacturers with their go-to-market efforts allows them to rapidly enter the market with a high-quality, full-service offering. We share in TurnOnGreen’s passion to commercialize an innovative portfolio of EVSE products in the rapidly growing EV marketplace.”

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holdings’ headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

About Coolisys Technologies Corp.

Coolisys Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical and life-sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include automotive, defense, aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, and telecommunications. Coolisys brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. Coolisys is headquartered in Milpitas, CA; www.Coolisys.com, info@coolisys.com or 1-877-634-0982

About TurnOnGreen, Inc.

TurnOnGreen, Inc. provides flexible and scalable electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions with a portfolio of residential, commercial, and ultra-fast charging station products, charging management software, and network services. We believe that we are the only green-energy technology company in the EV charging market that develops a broad range of robust products with smart service management support and cultivates strong partnerships with the passion and purpose that powers positive change. TurnOnGreen is headquartered in Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com, media@turnongreen.com or 1-877-634-0982

About Charge Lab, Inc.

ChargeLab Inc. develops and provides for their customers the operating system for electric vehicle chargers. Their software makes EV chargers smarter by enabling billing, user management, power management, and integrations with third-party systems. ChargeLab partners with leading EV charger manufacturers, utilities, property owners, and governments to deliver seamless experiences for EV drivers across North America. ChargeLab has offices in San Francisco, CA and Toronto, Canada. www.ChargeLab.co, press@chargelab.co or 1 (800) 636-0986

