Parkview Health Signs With Indiana’s HIE, Expanding the Data Reach for Public Health

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indiana Health Information Exchange (IHIE) is excited to announce that Parkview Health, a northeast Indiana health system with 12 hospitals, is now contributing data to the state HIE. Parkview is based in Fort Wayne, IN, and its participation in the HIE adds significantly to the data/information available statewide to support patient care, population health, and public health.

IHIE is a non-profit organization, founded in 2004, that operates the Indiana Network for Patient Care (INPC)—the nation’s largest inter-organizational clinical data repository with participation from over 117 hospitals, 18,000 practices and over 50,000 providers, including data on more than 17 million patients.

“We understand the power of data and its impact on the health of our community,” said Ron Double, chief information officer, Parkview Health. “The pandemic demonstrated the importance of securely sharing information and collaborating with agencies across the state. Parkview is looking forward to seeing the impact of this partnership, especially in research and innovation.”

In 2020, IHIE consolidated with Michiana Health Information Network (MHIN), located in South Bend, IN, to establish one HIE for the entire state, giving providers and other health and healthcare stakeholders a single—and robust, longitudinal—source of connected patient information. This consolidation, coupled with IHIE’s support of the Indiana Department of Health’s response to COVID-19, has allowed IHIE to gather clinical data to support public health, population health and individual patient care, solidifying IHIE as the statewide health data utility serving Indiana.

“As Indiana’s statewide health information exchange, IHIE believes it has a responsibility to securely gather, analyze and communicate information in the best interest of public health, and specifically, in support of the Indiana Department of Health,” said John Kansky, chief executive officer, Indiana Health Information Exchange. “I believe Parkview’s participation will have a significant positive impact, and we greatly appreciate their participation.”

Parkview’s participation adds clinical data from northeast Indiana to enhance the INPC as a truly statewide asset—helping Parkview patients and healthcare providers across the state. The benefits to the Parkview addition include, but are not limited to, public health coordination and research, population health data, and cost efficiency for providers and patients.

“Data are essential to us in our work to protect the health and safety of Hoosiers,” said State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, M.D., FACOG. “Adding Parkview Health to IHIE will greatly enhance our ability to make data-driven, evidence-based decisions for the whole state.”

IHIE is excited to work with Parkview to continue advancing health and healthcare throughout the state.

About Indiana Health Information Exchange (IHIE)

IHIE was founded in 2004 as a non-profit health information exchange that enables hospitals, physicians, laboratories, payers, and other health service providers to avoid redundancy and deliver faster, more efficient, higher quality healthcare to patients in Indiana. Today, by making information available to approximately 50,000 healthcare providers in Indiana and neighboring states, we deliver services that make a real difference in health and healthcare.

About Parkview Health

Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 850,000. Parkview Health’s mission is to improve health and inspire well-being in the communities it serves. With more than 13,000 co-workers, it serves as the region’s largest employer.

Parkview Health includes 10 hospitals and an extensive network of primary care and specialty care physicians. The flagship Parkview Regional Medical Center campus includes services such as the Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute, Samaritan flight and ground transport program, Parkview Ortho Hospital, a certified stroke center, verified adult and pediatric trauma centers, Women's & Children's Hospital and an outpatient services center. Parkview Health has been designated a Magnet® health system for nursing excellence.