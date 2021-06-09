360 Clinic Endeavors to Make Healthcare More Approachable and Welcoming Through Symbolic Branding Campaign Developed by Renowned Italian Architect Stefano Boeri

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--360 Clinic, a network of community-based healthcare providers, teamed up with leading Italian architect and urban planner, Stefano Boeri, for the development of an inviting and welcoming branding campaign, which is being used to help alleviate healthcare fears, including vaccine hesitancy, and bring their services to the community. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and even now as we emerge from its shadow, healthcare has become a frightening proposition. 360 Clinic is committed to restoring and developing trust, and calming fears.

360 Clinic reached out to Stefano Boeri Architetti, who collaborated with graphic designer Mario Piazza of anchora studio, to create this colorful, unorthodox branding campaign. Boeri and his team have been actively involved in Italy’s vaccination efforts and used a similar approach for 360 Clinic’s endeavors in California.

“We looked for an image that is universally recognizable as positive and a bearer of hope like that of a flower,” explained Italian architect Stefano Boeri. ”For Italy, we chose the primrose, the first flower that blooms after a long winter, and a reminder of the cycle of nature and continuous rebirth. For California, we thought of an orange poppy, which recalls the golden poppy, historical symbol of the Golden State. The numerous requests like this one, which we are receiving worldwide, show how even in emergency situations there can be room for beauty.”

This is a daring contrast from the sterile, antiseptic blue and white used by many traditional medical providers. 360 Clinic chose to use color in this way to create an element of warmth as opposed to intimidating antiseptic visuals.

“We had first seen the Italian campaign that Stefano Boeri’s team put together, featuring a gorgeous fuchsia primrose, a symbol of rebirth and springtime,” said Vince Tien, co-founder and CEO of 360 Clinic. “We were so inspired by a flower coming out of the dark pandemic that we knew we needed a similar symbol for our own logo. Being based in Southern California, we chose our state flower, the poppy. The poppy symbolizes so many things: it is both harmless and delicate, but also powerful and holds its own against the heat and winds of California.”

The iconic California poppy is universally recognized and this logo features carefully chosen colors: coral pink, teal — which is known for its calming properties — and yellow — the color of happiness.

“A flower is a positive symbol for all, not catering to any one race or category of society,” Tien said. “It perfectly captures 360 Clinic’s main vision – to help bring hope and light to anybody and everybody through all-inclusive medical care. Plus, the flower symbolizes a societal rebirth following the pandemic and the rebirth/reimagining of traditional healthcare as we know it through virtual and telehealth care systems like ours.”

360 Clinic’s key goal remains to do everything possible to slow the spread of COVID-19, including providing ease of access to cost-free vaccinations and testing while serving, empowering, and informing all members of the community.

To visit a 360 Clinic location, register online at www.360clinic.md/locations.

About 360 Clinic:

360 Clinic is a minority-owned, physician-led organization that offers a continuum of integrated healthcare services within its comprehensive network of community-based healthcare providers. Partnered with municipalities and Federal Agencies, 360 Clinic drives solutions via drive-through, walk-up and mobile sites. To date, over 361,000 community members have been serviced with this model. 360 Clinic currently operates more than 50 access locations in Orange County and its surrounding cities, throughout Southern California and in Bremerton, Washington. 360 Clinic continues to expand its offerings and locations throughout California and the Western United States.