U.S. Olympic Athlete Allyson Felix Joins Sanrio® for the Launch of Limited-Edition Team USA Collaboration

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Sanrio, Inc. today welcomes U.S. Olympic medalist Allyson Felix as the athlete partner for its Team USA collaboration, designed to help inspire the next generation through creativity, sport and play. In support of Team USA competing in Tokyo, Sanrio’s beloved pop icon Hello Kitty stands as “Global Ambassador for Inclusivity” alongside Allyson Felix in connecting friends around the world during the Games.

“As a brand known for its commitment to friendship, kindness and inclusivity for over sixty years, we can’t think of a better partner than Allyson Felix to join us on the journey to Tokyo,” said Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Development at Sanrio. “Not only do we admire Allyson for her legendary athletic achievements, Sanrio also commends Allyson on her winning spirit as well as her dedication to empowerment and unity. Being a fierce competitor on and off the field and a fearless member of her community, coupled with her grace as a mother, makes Allyson the perfect partner to amplify Sanrio’s mission and core values.”

“As a personal Sanrio fan, I’m honored to be able to combine my passion for sport and love of Hello Kitty through this collaboration,” said Allyson Felix. “Now that my daughter Cammy also loves the brand, I’m excited to help encourage her and kids everywhere by sharing Hello Kitty’s positive message of using friendship and kindness to bring people together.”

Bridging the brand’s Japanese roots, major United States footprint and loyal fanbase, the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo offer the perfect occasion for Sanrio to celebrate equal opportunity, fair play and global harmony alongside Team USA. To commemorate this milestone, Sanrio and Team USA are launching co-branded Hello Kitty x Team USA collections available at a variety of retailers nationwide. The line spans a variety of categories such as apparel, sleepwear, accessories, toys, collectibles, gift and novelty items. The Target girls’ collection features sporty t-shirts, joggers, accessories and collectibles that will make the wearer feel like a member of Team USA. Urban Outfitters will showcase an on-trend line of men’s apparel, featuring Hello Kitty engaging in various sports, including skateboarding, which celebrates its debut at the Olympic Games this summer. Lastly, Sanrio.com and select Sanrio stores will host a broad line of apparel, accessories and collectibles for fans of all ages to showcase their spirit and cheer on Team USA. A limited line will also be available at TeamUSAShop.com.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-Maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™. Sanrio was founded on the “Small Gift, Big Smile®” philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - @sanrio, @hellokitty.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.