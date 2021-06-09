Wrench Group Expands to Midwest through Partnership with Williams Comfort Air of Indianapolis, and Its Partner Brands in Louisville and Cincinnati

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrench Group, LLC (“Wrench”), a national leader in home services, announced the partnership of Williams Comfort Air (“Williams”) of Indianapolis, Ind. The partnership includes three additional regional brands that Williams owns and operates: Mr. Plumber, also in metro Indianapolis, Indiana; Jarboe’s Plumbing, Heating & Cooling of Louisville, Kentucky and Thomas & Galbraith Heating, Cooling & Plumbing of Cincinnati, Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction expands the Wrench Group presence into the Midwest market, positioning the company for success in three growing markets across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, with brands that have been serving their communities for over 75 years.

“Williams Comfort Air has established and expanded on a reputation of excellence over their 75 years in business, incorporating top home services companies in nearby markets along the way,” said Ken Haines, Wrench Group CEO. “By adding them to Wrench Group, not only are we able to expand our footprint nationally, but we’re bringing on a business that knows how to grow and thrive over the long term.”

“Joining the Wrench Group family is a win-win for our team and clients across all of our companies,” said Jacob Huck, President of Williams Comfort Air, Jarboe’s and Thomas & Galbraith. “Our clients get the same outstanding service and local expertise they’ve come to expect over the years, while benefiting from the added convenience and better experience of Wrench Group’s technology and operations support, all of which will enable us to grow and serve more homeowners.”

The companies joining the Wrench Group family of brands as part of the transaction:

Williams Comfort Air has been serving Central Indiana since 1966. The team has grown into the trusted source for heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain and sewer services in the communities they serve.

Mr. Plumber has been serving the Central Indiana area since 1946. The team of expert plumbers offer plumbing, drain and sewer services.

Jarboe’s Plumbing, Heating & Cooling has proudly served the Greater Louisville and Southern Indiana area since 1986. The team at Jarboe’s has become the household name for heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain and sewer services.

Thomas & Galbraith Heating, Cooling & Plumbing has served the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area since 1977. The team is known for providing expert heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain and sewer services.

Williams will retain its local leadership and management, and continue to operate under its current brands in their respective markets. The companies currently have over 400 team members and serve approximately 400,000 clients in the Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Louisville metro areas.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating under 21 brands in 15 markets across the United States. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 1,000,000 customers annually with over 3,500 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa Bay metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.