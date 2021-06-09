Atom Finance Announces First Enterprise Partnership With Inter, the Brazilian Multi-service Digital Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atom Finance, the consumer software platform providing institutional-quality investment resources, today announced its first product integration partnership with Inter, a complete digital platform that revolutionized the banking market in Brazil and goes beyond financial services, including shopping, insurance and investments. The strategic partnership equips Inter’s customers with a suite of advanced research tools and institutional-quality market insights, unmatched in Brazil — as consumer demand for equity markets rapidly increases in Brazil and across Latin America.

The Atom platform launched in 2019 to provide the growing population of individual investors with sophisticated, easy-to-use investment research and portfolio monitoring tools. The partnership with Inter marks Atom’s expansion internationally and first enterprise deal, swiftly providing a white-labeled service to banks and brokerage firms globally to bolster their user experience.

“Inter is a tech-forward, flexible, and reliable partner for Atom in Brazil, and we are thrilled to provide their rapidly growing brokerage business – with more than 1.5 million investors and 10% of the Brazilian equity investors – an unparalleled investing experience,” said Eric Shoykhet, Founder & CEO of Atom Finance. “Atom’s sophisticated white-label offerings promptly equip businesses with best-in-class investment resources for their clients that would otherwise take years to build in-house.”

Atom’s enterprise services level the playing field for investors worldwide by plugging sophisticated investment resources into pre-existing investment platforms - traditionally only available through enterprise solutions like S&P’s Capital IQ and The Bloomberg Terminal, which can cost individuals upwards of $24,000 per year.

“The Brazilian economy has transitioned from high inflation and interest rate into a more stable environment. Given this new scenario, Brazilian investors have started searching for investment alternatives to capture higher yields. Atom is globally acclaimed for democratizing access to high-quality investment resources, which is extremely aligned with our mission and values, that are to allow investors to have full autonomy over their investments in a safe environment, with several services to enhance their decision-making process”, said Felipe Bottino, Director of Inter Invest.

Atom is built by investment professionals to address the white space between enterprise platforms like CapIQ and Bloomberg used by investing professionals and what was readily available to individual investors like Yahoo! Finance.

About Atom Finance

Atom's mission is to empower people to make informed investing decisions with best-in-class software and data. Headquartered in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, the company is taking the resources that Wall Street professionals have at their disposal and putting them in a consumer platform that's powerful, intuitive, and works anywhere. Learn more or create an account at atom.finance.

About Banco Inter

Banco Inter aims to create products and services that simplify peoples’ lives. Through its platform, Inter offers users, including both private and business customers, a variety of products and related services, such as digital checking accounts, foreign exchange, credit card, mortgage loans, payroll loans, corporate credit, insurance and investments, among others.