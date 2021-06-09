SnapLogic Becomes Snowflake Premier Partner

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced it has become a Premier Partner in Snowflake's Partner Network. This expanded partnership gives customers an easier and quicker way to use SnapLogic to move data into Snowflake’s Data Cloud, while also helping them to better manage their entire data ecosystem.

Inside Snowflake’s Data Cloud, customers can unite their siloed data, and easily discover and execute diverse analytic workloads. Beginning with SnapLogic’s and Snowflake’s initial partnership in 2016, which was expanded in 2019, the two companies have worked closely together to help joint customers obtain deeper business insights from their increasing amounts of data.

“At Snowflake, our goal is to help customers quickly and seamlessly tap into valuable insight from their growing amounts of data,” said Tarik Dwiek, Director of Global Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “By enhancing our partnership with SnapLogic, we’re providing customers with the tools they need for an easy, efficient way to rapidly move, load, and analyze that data – further accelerating the ROI of their cloud data initiatives.”

SnapLogic and Snowflake together power data integration initiatives for several large enterprise customers and innovative technology companies. For example, Pitney Bowes, a global technology company that provides solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, uses SnapLogic to move 150 million rows of data every six hours in Snowflake.

“When looking for a data integration tool you need speed, flexibility, and ROI for time, effort and cost – and that's why we use SnapLogic,” said Vishal Shah, Solutions & Deployment Architect at Pitney Bowes.

The fast-growing startup, Route, empowers brands to deliver better post-purchase experiences for consumers. Prior to SnapLogic, Route found they had rich customer data sprawled across their organization but had no way of centralizing it to get a complete 360-degree view of the customer. Since using SnapLogic, Route has accelerated their Salesforce and Snowflake connectivity and improved the customer experience.

“SnapLogic is extremely powerful and I am always amazed at how fast it can process millions of rows of data,” said Jacob Rasmussen, Data Engineer at Route. “It makes it extremely easy to connect to sources like Salesforce, Snowflake, Jira, Zendesk, etc. It saves a lot of time.”

For joint customers, SnapLogic offers the flexibility and scalability needed to make the vast amounts of data stored in Snowflake’s Data Cloud rapidly available and actionable for all business decision makers. The connectivity between SnapLogic’s 500+ intelligent connectors, called Snaps, provides out-of-the-box integrations into Snowflake’s platform via the company’s intuitive UI and low-code platform, reducing the burden on IT.

“Achieving Snowflake Premier Partner status reflects our commitment to delivering a modern, cloud-native iPaaS platform that enables customers to turn data into insights in minutes,” said Jason Wakeam, VP of Business Development and OEM Sales at SnapLogic. “We look forward to continuing to work with Snowflake to help customers maximize ROI from their analytics, BI, and data sharing projects.”

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

