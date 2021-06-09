Mass Timber Specialist Adera Adopts Procore Construction Management Platform

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that Adera Development Corporation, a pioneer in sustainable mass timber construction, has chosen Procore as its construction management platform.

Founded in 1969, Vancouver-based Adera has built a reputation in wood frame residential construction. SmartWood™, its proprietary Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) material, further builds on innovations in energy, safety and sound efficiency. Adera used SmartWood™ on recent projects including Crest, a 179-unit residential project in North Vancouver.

Adera needed a project management solution that was capable of tracking the complex Crest project and sharing timely information with internal and external stakeholders, especially its subcontractor partners. Following completion of the Crest project, Adera estimated that by using Procore, its efficiency during the framing process improved by 30 per cent. Moreover, Adera estimates savings of approximately $1,500 per unit using Procore when Crest was compared to other past projects. The savings stemmed from holding trades accountable regarding deficiency work.

The company successfully managed the construction of the project with Procore, including scheduling tradespeople, monitoring safety and managing RFIs. It was also able to leverage the platform to show government partners the high professional standard of its project management. With Procore, the Adera team supports its development side with greater transparency and more data than would otherwise be available.

“Agility is one of our core values. It defines Adera’s work over the last 50 years, and it will be part of our legacy for the next 50 years,” said Rocky Sethi, COO, Adera. “As a company, we pride ourselves on thinking far ahead with every project we take on, so our partnership with Procore was a natural step that made sense and helps us work more efficiently. We’re both on the leading edge of what we’re doing, and that’s why we’re working together.”

“Adera is a forward-thinking company whose projects have provided beautiful housing in British Columbia for decades,” said Jas Saraw, Vice President, Canada, Procore. “They set an example for building for the future and making construction more efficient and sustainable. We’re honoured to help Adera achieve its goals.”

Adera plans to roll out Procore’s financial tools in the future, and further integrate the platform into how it manages projects. Learn more about how Adera is using Procore to manage the complex build of Crest: https://www.procore.org/en-ca/casestudies/adera.

About Adera Development Corporation

As one of BC’s leading multi-disciplinary real estate organizations with over 50 years of experience, Adera Development has built a world-class portfolio that includes more than 10,000 homes, townhomes, condos, and over 4 million square feet of commercial space. Adera’s drive to deliver ultimate value through their commitment to the communities they build, their customers, the environment, their standards of wellness, and their pursuit of agile innovation in their developments, strongly positions them as a world leader in mass timber construction.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in Canada around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

