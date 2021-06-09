Biocept and CLEARED4 Collaborate to Develop New Service for Managing COVID-19 Testing and Results Reporting for Biocept Customers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, and CLEARED4, a market leader in pandemic health and safety solutions, have partnered to develop a system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing requirements and test results for Biocept customers.

The new service will leverage CLEARED4’s comprehensive health platform, allowing organizations to incorporate customized protocols and requirements for testing students, employees and others. The platform will integrate results from Biocept’s RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing in real-time, and administrators will be able to monitor the program and results for their organizations via a secure dashboard.

“This partnership with CLEARED4 is a reflection of Biocept’s ongoing commitment to assist with public health efforts during the pandemic,” said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. “As our customers strive to safely reopen or increase populations at campuses, businesses, healthcare facilities and other venues, there is an urgent need for a system to help streamline implementation of testing protocols and track COVID-19 testing results. Our goal is to help ease the administrative burden of complying with complex health requirements for our customers.”

“We are pleased to partner with Biocept on this project,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO of CLEARED4. “The combination of Biocept’s COVID-19 testing and our specialized real-time dashboard will help ensure a safer, healthier environment for our communities. This collaboration will allow organizations to minimize disruptions to their workplaces and prevent illnesses to their employees. CLEARED4 is committed to helping organizations ensure optimal compliance with changing regulations and industry best practices.”

CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform that enables an individual’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time, including venue apps or employer tools. The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to a whole location, like a venue, or a specific zone within a location. CLEARED4’s platform can be used either as a standalone experience or as a seamlessly integrated product in the app of any organization.

Biocept provides PCR-based COVID-19 testing, which detects the genetic information of the virus. The company has received more than 400,000 samples for COVID-19 testing to date for processing in its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited San Diego laboratory. Most results are available within 48 hours of Biocept’s receipt of the sample, reducing lengthy turnaround times.

About CLEARED4

CLEARED4 is the largest and most trusted health validation platform that enables its clients and users to safely return to businesses, schools and stadiums across America. CLEARED4 is a patent-pending HIPAA-compliant platform, allowing partners to connect COVID-19 health status information from any data source to any form of ID for access control and zone management. CLEARED4 is able to accept and validate any health pass and integrate seamlessly into partner apps, allowing for the most flexibility on the market.

Pioneered from medical and engineering experts, CLEARED4 connects a user’s health data to a building’s access control in real-time enabling clients to configure what level of COVID-19 safety is needed to meet local health guidelines, including ID verification for contract tracing, temperature checking, COVID-19 symptom monitoring, test results and now vaccination validation. Importantly, CLEARED4 does not own nor use the data collected for any other purpose. A user’s identity nor personal health information is never shared with any third party.

CLEARED4 is a pioneer in the space, launching in April 2020 with CLEARED4WORK, and now including additional vertical specific solutions including CLEARED4CLASS, CLEARED4FANS, CLEARED4DINING and CLEARED4TRAVEL.

CLEARED4 offers a number of solutions that have already been adopted at organizations and venues across the country including Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, corporations like Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, multiple hedge funds and retail shops, municipalities including Suffolk County, real-estate companies like Oxford Properties, and School Districts across the country from Manhasset in NY to Orange County in CA.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., develops and performs molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept has developed the CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay that detects cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept’s patented Target Selector™ technology captures and quantitatively analyzes CSF tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements regarding the potential benefits of the collaboration between Biocept and CLEARED4 and Biocept’s ability to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risk that our products and services may not perform as expected and the risk that we will not be able to enter into additional services agreements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" heading of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.