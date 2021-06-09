Turner Innovations Wins Small Business Technology Transfer Phase I Contract from the U.S. Air Force

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turner Imaging Systems, a developer of advanced X-ray imaging systems, today announced that its affiliate company Turner Innovations was the winner of a small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I contract from the U.S. Air Force (AFWERX). Turner Innovations, based in Orem, Utah, will use the non-equity position funds to develop a next generation compact, highly portable, battery-powered full-body fluoroscopic X-ray to help Special Operations Surgical Teams (SOSTs), Army Forward Surgical Teams (FSTs), and Navy Fleet Surgical Teams (NFSTs), save lives in remote and austere environments.

The Utah Industry and Innovation Center assisted Turner Innovations with their winning proposal. Winning a Phase I STTR contract qualifies Turner Innovations to compete for an additional Phase II contract upon successful completion of the Phase I project.

If successful in winning the Phase II contract and completing the development of the new full-body fluoroscopic X-ray imaging system, Turner Imaging Systems plans to commercialize the product. A full-body fluoroscopic system of this type could be used extensively in the surgical and trauma, pain medicine, emergency medicine, and diagnostic radiology markets.

Turner Imaging Systems is currently marketing its Smart-C battery powered fluoroscopic Mini C-arm. The Smart-C is currently being distributed throughout the USA via distribution channels which includes Siemens Healthineers, one of the largest Medical Imaging companies in the world.

The Smart-C is unique in its flexibility and true portability. The patented and patent-pending Smart-C weighs only 16 pounds so that it can be hand carried to the point of care, and is battery- powered for a completely wireless imaging procedure.

“The Smart-C is revolutionizing how and where doctors use imaging,” said D. Clark Turner, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Turner Imaging Systems. “Applications include imaging in hospitals, and in sports medicine, especially in the sideline medical tent or in the locker or training rooms, in-office outpatient orthopedic surgeries and orthopedic clinics, point of care on military battlefields, extremity injections for pain management, mobile radiology units in rural areas, emergency rooms and much more.”

ABOUT TURNER IMAGING SYSTEMS

Turner Imaging Systems develops and markets x-ray imaging systems that give the user the ability to acquire X-ray images wherever and whenever they are needed. Our latest product, the SMART-C ® is a fully-functional Mini C-arm system that is battery operated and hand-transportable, improving the way fluoroscopy is performed. Our products expand the reach of X-ray imaging to the underserved and humanitarian efforts around the world.

