All Good Diapers Teams up With Ciara and Russell Wilson to Celebrate the New Generation of Parents and Babies Changing the World

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recent years, a new generation of babies has been born into a world unlike any other - a world where digitally native is the new normal and important issues are increasingly becoming a part of everyday dialogue. This new generation is a first-of-its-kind; they are the future leaders, champions for good and the “New Originals” who will change the world.

To celebrate these New Originals and the parents who are raising a first-of-its kind generation, Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter, Ciara, and NFL-star Russell Wilson have partnered with All Good Diapers on the brand’s #NewOriginals social initiative. Through this initiative, the brand aims to donate up to 10 million diapers to babies in need by the end of 2021. This new mission is an addition to the brand’s ongoing commitment to provide a day’s worth* of diapers to families who need them most through a collaboration with Feeding America® and exclusive retailer, Walmart. For every box of All Good Diapers purchased, a day’s worth of diapers is donated to a family in need.

“As a family of five, we’ve certainly gone through a lot of diapers. And after bringing a new baby into the world during such an unpredictable year, it’s easy to see how important it is for parents to feel supported,” said Ciara. “That’s why we couldn’t be more grateful to be partnering with All Good on their #NewOriginals initiative. Not only are they supporting parents by showcasing the real stories of parenting today but they’re also supporting them in a tangible way by donating diapers to those who need them most. Giving back in everything we do is very important to our family and we are so happy that All Good shares in that mission.”

To join the Wilson family in helping All Good reach 10 million diapers donated, families can share their hopes and dreams for their little ones using #NewOriginals and #AllGoodDiapers on Instagram. For every post shared with the hashtags this year, All Good will donate one diaper to a family in need up to the goal of 10 million diapers donated.

“Giving back to parents and babies has always been at the core of who we are and what we do at All Good,” said Marty Vanderstelt, Senior VP, NA Baby Care and father of two. “By constantly re-igniting our commitment and setting new milestones for ourselves, our goal is to continuously fight diaper need in this country and make lasting impact in the lives of the families we serve.”

“This year, more than 42 million of our neighbors may need help providing food and other essential personal care items for their families,” said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America and mom of one. “We are grateful to All Good for continuing to provide the Feeding America network of food banks with much-needed diapers for families across the country.”

All Good Diapers are free of fragrance, elemental chlorine bleaching, parabens and latex** and provide around-the-clock leakage protection, with up to 12 hours of dryness or your money back guaranteed.*** Every All Good Diaper is also hypoallergenic and breathable to treat baby’s skin right. Available in six bold prints, All Good Diapers are sold exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

For more information on All Good, please visit www.Walmart.com/AllGood or follow All Good on social media @AllGoodDiapers. To get involved in the conversation and to help donate diapers to families in need, use the hashtags #NewOriginals and #AllGoodDiapers on Instagram.

About All Good:

Diapers that make a difference, that’s what All Good is all about. With every box purchased, All Good donates a day’s worth of diapers to a family in need through Feeding America. Because All Good was created to give a new generation of parents what they really need -- from the products that work for them to the values they want reflected. When parents choose All Good, they get diapers they can rely on, with all of the good and none of the bad, and get to help other families get access to the diapers they need. All Good Diapers are available exclusively at Walmart. Visit www.AllGoodDiapers.com and www.Walmart.com/AllGood for more information.

About Feeding America:

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

* According to the Feeding America® network of food banks, a day’s worth of diapers is equivalent to approximately five (5) diapers.

** Latex-natural rubber

*** If you aren’t completely satisfied with All Good Diapers after your first purchase, circle the purchase price on the original receipt and write your name and address on the back. Send us the receipt and UPC within 30 days of purchase and we’ll send you a full product refund via prepaid card. Limited to one redemption per household or name.