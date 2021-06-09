Dave & Buster’s Epic ‘Summer of DING DING DING’

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dave & Buster’s, the ultimate restaurant & entertainment destination, is kicking off its Summer of “DING DING DING” with exciting new offerings. It’s the summer to win at Dave & Buster’s, with 7 new arcade games and 23 new chef-crafted menu items, making it the perfect spot to reconnect with friends and family. In addition, Dave & Buster’s will be debuting its Digital Collectibles Prize program with a series of unique Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) as a series of coin and card designs.

At the forefront of innovation, Dave & Buster’s is one of the first restaurant and entertainment venues to pioneer NFT / Digital Collectible coins and cards that can be claimed as prizes for tickets won in all Dave & Buster’s locations. The collectible series includes D&B Game Coin Designs and D&B City Card Designs, ranging from common to rare to uber-rare NFTs. Collectors can acquire, trade, and resell the NFTs through Sweet, the broad-scale NFT platform enabling brands to mint and distribute NFTs to consumers through gamified and immersive experiences. To kick-off the Digital Collectibles Prize program, Dave & Buster’s is auctioning off an uber-rare 1 of 1 NFT D&B Game Coin with all proceeds benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The auction is open to the public and bidding starts Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at daveandbusters.com/NFT.

There’s nothing quite like playing at Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide, where guests can unlock that feeling of winning and fun every day. With hundreds of the latest and greatest arcade games for guests to enjoy, Dave & Buster’s is adding 7 new launches this summer that you can’t play anywhere else. Beginning June 7th, guests can play a life-size version of HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS, Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, new virtual reality experiences such as Terminator: Guardian of Fate, Special Edition and Vader Immortal: Lightsaber Dojo, and more in our Million Dollar Midway.

Dave & Buster’s is also introducing a brand-new craft quality menu that features 23 new chef-crafted items and 4 new summer-inspired drinks! With fresh-from-scratch recipes, the new menu offers delicious, flavorful dishes and options for diners to customize based on their tastes and lifestyle needs.

Guests can look forward to an array of exciting new menu items including:

Chimichurri Bowl – Go big & go bowl with grilled asparagus, roasted cauliflower, avocado, pickled red cabbage, tomato-basil bruschetta and grilled Gypsy peppers atop chimichurri jasmine rice.

– Go big & go bowl with grilled asparagus, roasted cauliflower, avocado, pickled red cabbage, tomato-basil bruschetta and grilled Gypsy peppers atop chimichurri jasmine rice. Fresh Burrata Mozzarella Bruschetta – Nothing screams summer quite like bruschetta with fresh tomatoes, balsamic glaze, arugula, and toasted ciabatta.

– Nothing screams summer quite like bruschetta with fresh tomatoes, balsamic glaze, arugula, and toasted ciabatta. Mushroom Stout Burger – Treat yourself and indulge on a burger with sauteed cremini mushrooms & onions, truffle zest, Guinness-soaked seared mozzarella, bacon jam, mayo, baby arugula, and roasted tomatoes.

– Treat yourself and indulge on a burger with sauteed cremini mushrooms & onions, truffle zest, Guinness-soaked seared mozzarella, bacon jam, mayo, baby arugula, and roasted tomatoes. Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries – Served with pesto aioli and 7-spice aioli. To share or not to share, that is the question.

Served with pesto aioli and 7-spice aioli. To share or not to share, that is the question. Strawberry Shortcake – The ultimate summer dessert with whipped cream, strawberry puree, strawberries, and fresh mint.

The new offerings are celebrated by Dave & Buster’s new “We’re Back” brand campaign, which comes to life in 40+ unique content pieces on broadcast, digital and social channels starting June 9. The new campaign continues to expand on Dave & Buster’s brand platform – “Ding Ding Ding” – by showing off Dave & Buster’s amazing ability to transform any everyday situation into a win, proving that Dave & Buster's is back and better than ever. The campaign was created in partnership with Dave & Buster’s creative AOR, Mother in New York.

“Summer is here, and we’re excited to make this the best one yet!” said Pete Thornfield, VP Brand Marketing at Dave & Buster’s. “This year, we’ve got bigger and better offerings to get our guests excited. With our new menu and cocktail offerings, game launches and introduction of our NFT Digital Collectible Coins & Cards, we’re excited for our guests to unlock that everyday winning feeling with family and friends.”

For more information on Dave & Buster's, their new summer offerings, and NFT/Digital Collectibles, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster’s:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. Each Dave & Buster’s offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can’t play anywhere else. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Sweet:

Sweet is the highly scalable, eco-friendly, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform used by top consumer and entertainment brands. Sweet offers the flexibility of broad-scale creation and distribution of NFTs, driving both revenue and consumer engagement. Sweet has built one of the most energy efficient NFT platforms in the world and can quickly spin up creative distribution campaigns for clients leveraging the blockchain. For more information about Sweet, please visit sweet.io.