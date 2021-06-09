Northlane Capital Partners Invests in The Difference Card

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”) announced today that it has made an investment in EBS, Inc. d/b/a The Difference Card (“The Difference Card”), a leading provider of healthcare cost containment solutions. NCP invested in partnership with The Difference Card’s existing management team, led by CEO Gregg Lehman. Richard Fleder, an executive with more than 45 years of experience in the health insurance benefits industry, joined the Board of Directors in conjunction with NCP’s investment.

Founded in 2001, The Difference Card enables employers to reduce healthcare costs without reducing employees’ benefit levels or increasing employees’ out-of-pocket expenses. The Difference Card typically targets small and mid-sized businesses and serves nearly 800 employers across the U.S. in various end markets. Additional information is available at https://www.differencecard.com/.

“Our partnership with NCP comes at an exciting time for The Difference Card. NCP brings both resources and end market expertise that will help us accelerate our growth initiatives, including adding new client and insurance broker partnerships, expanding geographically, and developing new products,” said Gregg Lehman, CEO of The Difference Card.

Sean Eagle, Partner at NCP, noted, “The Difference Card provides a compelling value proposition to companies throughout the U.S. As healthcare costs continue to rise, employers continue to seek ways to save money, while maintaining or improving benefits. The company is well-positioned to continue addressing this need through its unique solution.”

Eugene Krichevsky, Partner at NCP, added, “We are very excited to partner with The Difference Card. The team has done a great job building a differentiated offering, and we are committed to supporting its mission of providing cost-effective health insurance benefits to customers and their employee bases.”

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.5 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. NCP was recently named to Inc.'s 2020 Private Equity 50 list of the top founder-friendly private equity firms and Grady Campbell’s 2021 list of Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.