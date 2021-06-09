HealthEZ Selects IntelePeer’s Innovative CPaaS Solutions to Create an Automated Self-Service Experience that Offers Convenience and Simplifies Business Processes

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, announced today that HealthEZ, the premier benefits administrator in health plan analytics and consumer engagement, has selected IntelePeer to bring convenient, self-service automation capabilities to its high-touch support services. Through the implementation of IntelePeer’s Atmosphere® CPaaS platform, HealthEZ enables its clients, brokers, providers, and members the ability to access information and complete common processes in every area of health benefits—'round the clock.

“We take great pride in our commitment to provide personalized support, but we also recognize the value in offering a self-service option during and after business hours to provide more convenience,” said Josh Schreiner, Chief of Staff at HealthEZ. “We analyzed and evaluated several interactive voice response solutions (IVR) and chose IntelePeer for its complete CPaaS offerings that will allow us the nimbleness and flexibility we need to ensure excellence at every level.”

HealthEZ is known for its superior customer service, where every caller is supported by a live representative. However, with 75 percent of incoming calls transactional in nature and only 25 percent from consumers, HealthEZ sought a solution that would enable its support teams to continue to provide a high level of engagement while allowing callers to opt into an automated experience to simplify common tasks such as verifying plan eligibility and benefits, as well as insurance claims and billing among other things. In turn, IntelePeer’s powerful and customizable CPaaS solution was able to exceed HealthEZ’s criteria with its voice-enabled call flows for inbound and outbound interaction. It also provided crucial visibility into the company’s new communications process, with virtual dashboards providing actionable on-demand visibility into all customer interactions across channels, as well as customizable workflows and expert integration and configuration support services.

“We are delighted to partner with a forward-thinking organization like HealthEZ,” said Jeremy Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, at IntelePeer. “The company boasts many industry innovations including the nation's first captive preferred provider organization (PPO) network, as well as a proprietary patient payment technology. Now, we are able to help take its customer communications to a new level and bolster its unique value proposition in the self-funded medical space.”

IntelePeer’s Atmosphere® CPaaS platform enables companies to engage with customers through a variety of innovative tools and features including, voice, SMS and social messaging, AI-enabled automation and communications routing and access on-demand analytics for actionable intelligence.

For more information, visit: www.intelepeer.com.

About HealthEZ

HealthEZ is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based independent third-party administrator of employer-sponsored, self-funded medical plans. The company partners with SMB employers throughout the United States so that they can provide better access to healthcare for their employees while controlling costs and improving outcomes. More information about HealthEZ can be obtained at www.healthez.com.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer creates smarter customer interactions, through its award-winning omnichannel communications solutions, powered by automation, AI and analytics. Our Atmosphere® CPaaS improves customer experience and satisfaction, decreases operational costs, drives new revenue, and improves business processes — all delivered through a single, easy-to-use platform that works seamlessly with existing business software and infrastructure. For more information visit: www.intelepeer.com.