Sarcos Robotics Names INTECH NDE an Official Distribution Partner for Guardian® S Remote Visual Inspection Robot in Canada

SALT LAKE CITY & OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, and INTECH NDE, an industry leader in the sales and service of nondestructive testing (NDT) and inspection equipment, today announced a distribution partnership giving INTECH NDE’s customers access to the award-winning Guardian® S remote visual inspection and surveillance robot. As part of the collaboration, INTECH NDE will offer distribution in the Canadian market. The compact, multi-purpose robot is designed to enhance worker safety by traversing challenging terrain while maintaining real-time, two-way video, voice, and data communication.

The Guardian S robot can navigate unstructured and unpredictable environments. Its man-portable design, slim form factor, and IP65 water-protected structure are optimal for inspecting narrow piping and tanks, traversing vertical ferromagnetic surfaces, stairs, culverts, and other unstructured terrain and confined spaces. This technology provides operators with a detailed view of the robot's environment while enabling workers to avoid entering hazardous or confined spaces and maintain a safe distance. The Guardian S robot delivers extended run times and long-range wireless operations. The robot serves a wide variety of industries, including NDT, disaster recovery, infrastructure inspection and maintenance, aerospace, maritime, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, defense, public safety, and security.

INTECH NDE has locations in British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta. It has a long legacy of distributing new technology, including remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), throughout Canada. The company also provides industry-leading operator training in dedicated training centers across the region. Adding the Guardian S robot to INTECH NDE’s fleet of inspection solutions will provide its customers access to a world-class inspection tool with a wide variety of uses to make inspection and remote surveillance efforts safer and more efficient.

“Sarcos has a strong track record of developing world-class robotic technologies for industrial, public safety, and military applications,” said Quintin Bower, General Manager, INTECH NDE. “We are pleased to be able to offer the Sarcos Guardian S robot to our customers throughout Canada. The Guardian S robot will be an ideal platform to optimize our customers’ inspection efforts, removing human workers from harm’s way while saving time and reducing their overall inspection costs.”

“We look forward to working with INTECH NDE as a distributor of our Guardian S remote-operated inspection robot in Canada,” said Scott Hopper, Executive Vice President of Corporate and Business Development, Sarcos Robotics. “INTECH NDE has a strong footprint and great relationships with its customers throughout the region. We are confident they will be a great partner to Sarcos as we expand our reach and fulfill our mission of delivering robotic solutions that create the safest, most efficient industrial workforce.”

The Guardian S robot is available to purchase through INTECH NDE now. For more information, visit https://www.intechnde.com or www.sarcos.com/guardian-s.

About Sarcos Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is a leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. Leveraging more than 30 years of research and development, Sarcos’ mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian® S, Guardian® GT, Guardian® XO®, and Guardian® XT™, are designed to revolutionize the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done. Sarcos is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and backed by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc., Delta Air Lines, GE Ventures, Microsoft, and Schlumberger. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About INTECH NDE

Since 1986 INTECH NDE, a privately held company with offices in Edmonton, Alberta and Richmond, British Columbia, has built a reputation for meeting our customers' needs by developing successful alliances with the world's top quality-conscious manufacturers of inspection and NDE products. Our mission is to position ourselves as the "first choice" partner for any company implementing or expanding an inspection program. Our goal is to contribute to our Industry through our collective skills and knowledge and to commit to the success of our customers while, at the same time, enhancing our company, our employees and our community. Our promise is to provide our customers with dependable service and technical expertise, from initial order through delivery and follow-up service or training. We maintain the highest integrity in our recommendations to our customers, always making their needs our highest priority. For more information, please visit www.intechnde.com.