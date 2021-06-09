Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Expands Nationwide Footprint with the Addition of Wyoming

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the Texas-based Baja-style restaurant group with a cult following, announces its expansion into a new market – Wyoming, the 18th state for the brand. The fast-casual taco brand has partnered with Casper, Wyoming-based Johnson Restaurant Group to bring Fuzzy’s to the market, with plans to continue expansion into Montana as part of a five-store agreement.

Their first Fuzzy’s will open in Casper, Wyoming mid-summer and will be the 14th open restaurant in Johnson Restaurant Group’s portfolio of brands.

Johnson Restaurant Group is owned by John Johnson and operated by Mike Malmberg. The group currently owns 13 restaurants with brands including Old Chicago, and independently owned Johnny J’s Diner, FireRock Steakhouse, Wyoming Ale Works and J’s Pub.

“We were first introduced to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on a trip to Texas, and immediately knew there was something special about the brand,” said Johnson. “The fact that the food is delicious and the portions are generous while being served in a fast-casual setting with a full bar is extremely unique to any other concept we’ve encountered. We are looking forward to opening our first Fuzzy’s in our home market where our company is headquartered and know that the Casper community will love it as much as we do.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, TX on the foundation of serving quality Baja-style Mexican favorites at an approachable price. The brand now has nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 17 states (18, when Wyoming opens). Throughout the years, the fast casual restaurant brand has earned a cult following for its laid-back atmosphere, paired with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price.

“We’re excited to welcome John, Mike and this new market into the Fuzzy’s family and know their extensive knowledge of the restaurant industry and the Wyoming and Montana markets will be an incredible asset to our brand,” says Mel Knight, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

For more information please visit, www.FuzzysTacoShop.com.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop:

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 17 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was recognized in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking, Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017 and was one of QSR magazine’s Top 6 “Best Franchise Deals by Franchisee Satisfaction” in 2016. For franchising information, visit www.MyFuzzys.com.