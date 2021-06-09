Digital River and TreviPay Partner with Lenovo to Enhance the B2B Buying Experience with New Payment Options

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital River, an experienced global ecommerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced its innovative payment solution with TreviPay, a global fintech company that facilitates streamlined, frictionless commerce for buyers and sellers in the B2B space, is now live on Lenovo in the UK, Ireland, Germany and France. The solution gives Lenovo’s B2B customers a new, flexible purchasing experience to better manage cash flow and reduce friction with buyers.

TreviPay, enabled through Digital River’s Global Seller Services, provides B2B brands with a competitive edge by offering seamless ecommerce check-out options for buyers to pay on their preferred terms. With TreviPay, buyers receive an extension of net terms and invoicing at checkout on Lenovo’s online stores. The technology gives Lenovo’s B2B customers a streamlined, consumer-like purchasing experience proven to increase conversion rates and cement brand loyalty.

“Innovative payment technologies are making it easier to reduce friction in B2B commerce, benefitting the buyer and driving better engagement for the seller,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. “In the new era of B2B commerce, offering a streamlined and convenient, embedded payment experience is essential for B2B companies to compete globally and drive customer loyalty.”

“B2B buyers increasingly prefer a shopping experience that mirrors their B2C purchases outside of their business life,” said Eric Christensen, chief payments officer at Digital River. “We’re delighted to have TreviPay now live in the major European countries, and we look forward to helping brands like Lenovo navigate ever-changing customer buying habits while retaining repeat business.”

Commenting on the launch, Angus Cormie, director, EMEA ecommerce at Lenovo, added, “Using the payments solution provided by Digital River and TreviPay will open up new opportunities for us in the B2B space. By giving customers more control over their cash flow and streamlining the accounting process, we can provide them with the best possible level of service.”

For more information on Digital River’s global payment methods click here.

About Digital River

With more than 25 years’ experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global commerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buying experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfillment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on their behalf. Brands benefit from our Global Seller Services, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

About TreviPay

TreviPay is a global financial technology company specializing in payment and credit management for B2B companies through custom omni-channel payments solutions. We support merchants by streamlining the purchasing experience and supporting increased customer interaction in B2B Commerce, facilitating $6 billion USD in transactions per year in 18 currencies for customers in more than 27 countries. To learn more about TreviPay, please visit TreviPay.com.