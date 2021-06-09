American Family Insurance and The General® Appoint Bespoke Publicis Solution, led by Performics, as Media AOR

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Family Insurance and The General® have selected Publicis Groupe to handle its U.S. media strategy, planning and buying. The bespoke team, led by Performics, will service all digital and traditional media, and will leverage Epsilon technology and data.

Elicia Azali, incoming Chief Marketing Officer of American Family Insurance Group explains, “We are looking forward to working with Performics and Publicis Groupe and using the scale of our brands to drive media efficiency and growth for our businesses.”

Paul Tibbitt, CEO of Performics, commented, “We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with American Family and The General to maximize business performance across all media. By leveraging audience data and consumer intent signals throughout all phases of the purchase journey, and across all media, we can create more relevant and effective brand experiences for the American Family Enterprise.”

“Our mission is to generate business results for American Family and The General by harnessing Performics’ performance marketing expertise, Epsilon’s best-in-class technology and data and the buying clout of Publicis Groupe for traditional media,” added Tibbitt.

About Performics

As the original performance marketing agency, Performics is the premier revenue growth driver for many of the world’s most admired brands. Across an expansive global network operating in 57 countries, Performics leverages data, technology and talent to create and convert consumer demand wherever it is expressed—search, social, display, commerce and offline channels. Performics is built for the relentless pursuit of results. Headquartered in Chicago, Performics is a Publicis Media company. To learn more, visit https://www.performics.com.

About the American Family Insurance Group

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect, and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nation’s 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 232 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General®, Homesite and Main Street America. Across these companies the group has more than 13,500 employees nationwide.

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visit www.thegeneral.com or www.thegeneral.com/shaq; follow The General on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.