Mercy Ships selects Emplifi to Centralize International Social Media Campaigns and Boost Fundraising Efforts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced it has been selected by Mercy Ships, the hospital ship charity, to boost the healthcare organization’s social media presence and expand its global reach. Serving 16 national offices across four continents, the Mercy Ships Global Brand Team needed a comprehensive social media marketing platform that would enable it to consolidate and localize its messaging across countries and cultures. After a three-month evaluation period, Mercy Ships determined that Emplifi was best equipped to provide the social media marketing tools needed, along with a supportive team who understood and valued the organization’s mission.

“We wanted to partner with a company that not only offered a best-in-class social media marketing solution, but had a heart for what we do,” said Jitze Kramer, Vice President of Global Branding. “Emplifi’s platform met every single one of our requirements, including an intuitive user interface and dashboard, easy-to-use publishing tools, and deep analytics with helpful industry benchmarks. But more importantly, we knew the Emplifi team would go the extra mile for us and was genuine in their desire to help us grow. Emplifi’s solution is integral to our donor initiatives and outreach programs, allowing us to engage with our audience consistently across the global communities we serve.”

Mercy Ships manages ‘floating hospitals’ that provide safe and timely surgery to the most vulnerable in Africa. The organization relies primarily on volunteers and donor-contributions to deliver improved medical infrastructure to these communities that have little to no access to healthcare. Currently operating the Africa Mercy, this summer, Mercy Ships will complete the construction of Global Mercy™. When in service, the new ship will more than double the current surgical and training capacity for the charity.

“We’re excited to support the mission of Mercy Ships and the medical services they provide,” said Mark Zablan, CEO at Emplifi. “It’s fantastic to see the impact that Mercy Ships has had delivering free, world-class healthcare to developing countries around the world. We are 100% committed to do what we can to help them recruit more volunteers, raise more donor contributions, and increase awareness of the great work they do.”

Since implementing Emplifi’s platform in March, Mercy Ships has experienced a high adoption rate among its offices, with staff from Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Africa able to localize, distribute and share social media content and assets. The Mercy Ships Global Brand Team found the onboarding process was seamless and that collaboration has greatly increased across the organization.

“The continued support we have received from the team at Emplifi has proven highly valuable. They are truly a partner,” said Francesco Tuzzolino, Digital Marketing Director, who is managing the integration for this new digital marketing approach. “Our three primary social media marketing goals are focused on brand governance, education, and enablement. As the charity ramps up its activities this year, Emplifi has enabled us to make considerable progress in all three categories in less than a month.”

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform that brings marketing, care, and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 7,000 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company and McDonalds, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io

About Mercy Ships

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, capacity building, and sustainable development to those with little access in the developing world. Founded in 1978 by Don and Deyon Stephens, Mercy Ships has worked in more than 55 developing countries, providing services valued at more than $1.7 billion and directly benefitting more than 2.8 million people. Our ships are crewed by volunteers from over 60 nations, with an average of over 1200 volunteers each year. Professionals including surgeons, dentists, nurses, healthcare trainers, teachers, cooks, seamen, engineers, and agriculturalists donate their time and skills. With 16 national offices and an Africa Bureau, Mercy Ships seeks to transform individuals and serve nations. For more information click on www.mercyships.org